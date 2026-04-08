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50 Cent Three Part Docuseries To Release on Hulu

Published on April 8, 2026

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How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

After producing the explosive Netflix series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, rapper 50 Cent is set to tell his own story in a documentary.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a three-part docuseries will release on Hulu. It will highlight the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, and his revolution from the streets of Queens to the hip-hop mogul he is today.

The doc has yet to be titled, nor are there any details regarding a release at this time.

The series will be directed by Mandon Lovett (The French Montana Story: For Khadija) and executive produced by 50 Cent for G-Unit Film & Television.

50 Cent Three Part Docuseries To Release on Hulu was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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