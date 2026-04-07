Sevyn Streeter prioritizes protecting her peace and trusting the creative process, even when it means letting go of songs.

Miles Chamley-Watson is expanding his impact by launching the World Fencing League and designing his own Nike sneaker.

Rémy Martin encourages people to celebrate their milestones in their own way, with signature cocktail recipes.

Rémy Martin is making a statement with its latest campaign, My Call, and it is all about intention, purpose, and moving with meaning.

Source: Rémy Martin

The iconic cognac house is shifting the conversation away from traditional ideas of success and putting the spotlight on people who are carving their own path, whether that is in music, sports, or culture, behind the scenes. A press release reports that My Call is not just a campaign; it is a mindset. It celebrates the journey, the grind, and the personal decisions that shape greatness over time, much like the careful craft behind every bottle of Fine Champagne Cognac.

To bring this vision to life, Rémy Martin tapped Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter and Olympic fencing champion Miles Chamley Watson. Both are known for their talent, but more importantly, for how they move with intention in their respective spaces. BOSSIP writer and contributor Liz Smith had the chance to catch up with both stars to talk about their journeys, their creativity, and how answering their own call continues to guide them.

Sevyn Streeter On Protecting Her Peace & Trusting The Process

Sevyn Streeter has been in the game since she was a young girl coming out of Houston, Texas, and she knows firsthand how chaotic the music industry can be. Still, she has learned when to quiet the noise and protect her peace.

Source: Rémy Martin / Remy Martin

“I think for one our bodies talk to us a lot. Our bodies will tell us, and I think it’s important to listen to that and to not allow our passions begin to feel like any other thing than our passion and our purpose. That means you might need to take a step back, regather and regroup, and then approach it freshly.”

That same intention shows up in her music.

Sevyn’s pen game is undeniable, but she also understands that not every hit is meant for her. Sometimes the real power is knowing when to pass it on.

“If we’re in a room and we’re creating something special, I don’t care if you’re the security guard in the corner that’s trying to be cool, if you’re the engineer that’s focused on more of the technical aspect, or if you’re somebody that’s just sitting in there just chilling on your phone. If the right song plays and the right chords hit, everybody in the room should have the same reaction. And for me, that’s what it always comes down to because I’m creating music for the world, for people to feel something outside of the four walls of a studio.”

She continued, “I feel like sometimes you know when to give a record away, and then sometimes you don’t know when to give a record away. I think that most importantly having good counsel and good people around you with good ears and who really have your best creative interest at heart, those people are important to have around you. Especially when you’re a singer-songwriter and sometimes you have an attachment to a song that, yes, your attachment is good and true and it’s honest and it’s pure, but maybe the purpose of the song is to come through a different vessel and maybe it’s not yours all the time.”

Miles Chamley-Watson On Ownership, Legacy, & Changing the Game

Miles Chamley Watson is bringing that same energy to the world of fencing and beyond.

Source: Rémy Martin / Remy Martin

Known for shaking up the sport, he is now stepping into ownership with the launch of the World Fencing League, set to debut April 25 in Los Angeles. For Miles, it is about legacy and impact.

“It’s always been on my mind, in the back of my head since the last 2 years since I really pushed the sport. The greatest thing you could do as an athlete is own something. Most athletes never got the opportunity to, or they don’t see the vision, or they don’t want to work hard enough, whatever that might be, but for me how do I really own something that I can actually move the needle and changed the sport.”

Outside of competition, Miles is also making waves in fashion and design, even creating his own Nike sneaker.

“I want the full creative control of everything. And they know I’m crazy, and, you know, and I love them, and they know that, like, I’m not gonna come to them with a normal color normal anything. But they trusted me and it’s so cool to see my shoe on people! I’m in the airport and see people wearing them and I love it.”

Whether he is on the strip, on the runway, or just enjoying a rooftop moment with friends, Miles keeps it simple when it comes to celebrating.

“It tastes so good, so it’s pretty easy. And I just love sitting with my boys hanging outside on the rooftop and just nothing beats it. Just chatting is my favorite thing to do.”

At its core, My Call is about trusting yourself, owning your journey, and making moves that feel right for you. And if you are looking for a way to toast to your own milestones, Rémy Martin has you covered with a few go-to cocktails.

Cocktail Recipes:

Source: Rémy Martin / Remy Martin

The Rémy Ginger 1¾ oz Rémy Martin VSOP Ginger ale Angostura bitters Lemon wedge



The Rémy Sidecar Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cointreau Lemon juice



The Rémy Espresso Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Espresso Coffee liqueur Simple syrup



Source: Rémy Martin / Remy Martin

However you answer your call, just make sure you do it your way.

From Passion To Purpose: Rémy Martin’s 'My Call' Campaign Celebrates With Sevyn Streeter & Miles Chamley Watson was originally published on bossip.com