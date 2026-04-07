Cardi B Gets Got, Calls Out 4 Men Who Stole Her Credit Card For $60,000 Shopping Spree: ‘Y’all Going To Jail!’

Two things Cardi B doesn’t play about are her coins and court! Four men are about to find that out the hard way after she claims they stole her credit card and went on $60,000 swiping spree. “Y’all going to jail by the end of the week!” she warned.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The “Magnet” rapper always keeps it real with her fans, even when she (temporarily) takes an L. This time, it sounds like Cardi got got for her American Express card. On Monday, she spilled the tea in a shocking storytime moment on Instagram Live. She claimed to get so many details about the scammers running up her card at Saks Fifth Avenue and Apple that she’ll recognize each one when they get locked up.

“Two or three weeks ago, I notice that my credit card was missing, which is funny because I always have it in my purse. Y’all know Cardi B don’t f**king play about that bread! You know I don’t play about my money. So my credit card, my AmEx, is connected to my phone. Every single time something is purchased with my AmEx, I get a notification like a n***a is texting me. Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding!” she said, noting that it doesn’t matter if she’s shopping online or at the bodega.

“Why did I see a $40,000 purchase from Saks on my AmEx? Of course, I got the notification right away, so I’m like, ‘What the f**k?'”

At first, the only plausible explanation was that her stylist, Kollin Carter, might have had his assistant buy some clothes for her. It still seemed “kinda weird,” because Cardi said she hasn’t been shopping or needed more clothes while booked and busy on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

“So, 35 minutes pass, and then there’s a $20,000 purchase from Apple! Right away, I already knew some weird s**t was happening! Before I even called my accountant, my accountant called me,” Cardi said, explaining that she has a professional who also gets purchase notifications and doesn’t play about her money either.

They wasted no time cutting off the credit card and putting the Saks and Apple locations on notice. Now, she’s checking the thieves direcly.

“Let me tell y’all motherf**kers something: Y’all going to jail! I got clear, clear pictures of you motherf**kers trying to get money out of a Chase,” which her card will not allow at ATMs. “Y’all tried it! I got pictures of y’all going to Chase, I got pictures of y’all in Saks, and I got pictures of y’all in Apple! One thing about me, I don’t play about my money!” she said.

She was still “Pretty & Petty” AF about the descriptions of the baldheaded scallywags caught in 4K playing in her pockets. Even during a hardship, the storytelling skills are unmatched because she still had Bardi Gang cracking up in the comments.

“You’re going to get fly off of my s**?! Oh, y’all going to prison! I want the maximum for you! My name is Balcalis M. Almánzar. I know y’all Googled who the f**k that is and thought, ‘Oh, s**t! We got Cardi B’s card, b***h! We’re gonna have a good time!’ Yeah, you’re going to have a good time in the penitentiary, b***h! You got me f**ked up!” Cardi declared.

Good luck to those men because Cardi won’t let a single penny slide. Just ask bankrupt blogger Tasha K about the rapper relentlessly running down on her for the “Bodega Baddie” bands she won in a defamation lawsuit.

The post Cardi B Gets Got, Calls Out 4 Men Who Stole Her Credit Card For $60,000 Shopping Spree: ‘Y’all Going To Jail!’ appeared first on Bossip.

Cardi B Gets Got, Calls Out 4 Men Who Stole Her Credit Card For $60,000 Shopping Spree: ‘Y’all Going To Jail!’ was originally published on bossip.com