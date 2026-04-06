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10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Grilled Cheese

there’s more to this classic than you might think. Here are 10 fun facts about National Grilled Cheese Day that might surprise you.

Published on April 6, 2026

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  • Grilled cheese became popular in 1920s with sliced bread and processed cheese.
  • Grilled cheese was a go-to meal during the Great Depression due to its affordability.
  • Grilled cheese is one of the most popular and frequently consumed sandwiches in America.
Overhead view of a person in a blue sweatshirt holding a crispy grilled cheese sandwich. Harsh light and vibrant colors enhance the contrast
Source: imageBROKER/Addictive Stock / Getty

10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Grilled Cheese

April 12 is all about one of the most simple yet iconic comfort foods ever — the grilled cheese sandwich. Crispy, buttery bread with perfectly melted cheese in the middle? It doesn’t get much better than that.

But there’s more to this classic than you might think. Here are 10 fun facts about National Grilled Cheese Day that might surprise you.

1. It dates back to the 1920s

Grilled cheese sandwiches became popular in the United States during the 1920s when sliced bread and processed cheese became widely available and affordable.

2. It wasn’t always called “grilled cheese”

Originally, it was known as a “cheese dream” or “melted cheese sandwich” before the name “grilled cheese” stuck in the 1960s.

3. The Great Depression made it a staple

During the Great Depression, grilled cheese became a go-to meal because it was cheap, filling, and easy to make with limited ingredients.

4. It’s closely tied to tomato soup

The classic combo of grilled cheese and tomato soup became popular in school cafeterias thanks to nutrition guidelines that paired dairy with vegetables.

5. It’s one of the most ordered sandwiches in America

Grilled cheese consistently ranks as one of the most popular sandwiches across the country.

6. Americans eat millions every year

It’s estimated that Americans eat over 2 billion grilled cheese sandwiches annually.

7. There’s a grilled cheese championship

Yes, it’s real. Events like the Grilled Cheese Invitational bring chefs together to compete with creative and over-the-top versions of the classic sandwich.

8. You can make it gourmet

While the classic uses American cheese, modern versions include everything from brie and gouda to bacon, avocado, and even lobster.

9. Butter vs. mayo is a real debate

Some people swear by butter for that crispy golden crust, while others use mayonnaise for an extra rich, evenly browned finish.

10. It even made world records

The world’s largest grilled cheese sandwich weighed over 3,000 pounds — proving just how far people will go for this comfort food favorite.

Grilled cheese might seem simple, but its history, versatility, and cultural impact make it one of the most beloved foods of all time.

Whether you like it classic or loaded with extras, April 12 is the perfect excuse to celebrate.

RELATED: What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One

10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Grilled Cheese was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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