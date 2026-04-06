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20 Songs About Toxic Relationships You Felt Personally

Not every relationship ends with closure. Some end with confusion, unanswered questions, and lessons you didn’t ask for. And if we’re being real, music has always been the place we go when we’re trying to make sense of it all.

These are the songs that hit different when you’ve been through it. The late night thoughts. The mixed signals. The love that felt real but wasn’t healthy.

Here are 20 songs about toxic relationships that you probably felt personally.