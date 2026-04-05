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Michigan Overpowers Arizona to Set Up Title Showdown with UConn in Indianapolis

Michigan dominated Arizona in a decisive 91-73 victory during the Final Four, securing their place in the NCAA Tournament title game against UConn on Monday.

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The Wolverines showcased their offensive prowess and defensive discipline, leaving no doubt about their championship aspirations.

Aday Mara led Michigan with a stellar performance, scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Wolverines capitalized on Arizona’s mistakes, scoring 26 points off turnovers compared to Arizona’s 12.

Michigan’s ball movement was also a key factor, as they recorded 22 assists to Arizona’s five.

Arizona, making its first Final Four appearance since 2001, struggled to keep pace despite a strong effort from Koa Peat, who tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley added 13 points each, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Michigan’s relentless attack.

The Wolverines’ victory marks their eighth appearance in the NCAA championship game, with their sole title win dating back to 1989.

They now face a formidable UConn team, which advanced earlier in the day with a 71-62 win over Illinois.

Michigan’s dominance throughout the tournament, including this commanding win over Arizona, sets the stage for an epic showdown against UConn.

The title game promises to be a thrilling conclusion to an unforgettable March Madness.

Michigan Overpowers Arizona to Set Up Title Showdown with UConn in Indianapolis was originally published on 1075thefan.com