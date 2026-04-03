'There's Definitely A Responsibility': Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About The Pressures Of Playing Uncle In 'Michael' Biopic

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty – Jaafar Jackson, the star of the upcoming ‘Michael’ biopic.

Soon, fans will see 29-year-old Jaafar Jackson step into the life and legacy of his iconic uncle, Michael Jackson, when the highly anticipated biopic Michael arrives in theaters on April 24. On April 2, Jackson sat down for his first television interview on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle alongside Jenna Bush Hager and co-guest host Willie Geist.

During the conversation, he opened up about his experience filming the Antoine Fuqua-directed project and reflected on heartfelt memories of his uncle.

Jaafar Jackson said he had to “earn” his role in the upcoming biopic.

According to Jackson, landing the role was far from a Hollywood handout. He stressed that he had to truly “earn” it, proving to both filmmakers and his family that he could authentically bring Michael’s story to life. Determined to capture every detail, he focused intensely on perfecting his uncle’s “essence” and mannerisms, even as the pressure mounted.

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“There’s definitely a responsibility that you feel going into something this big in scope and to tell it in a cinematic way. There’s so many moments that I wanted to nail and make sure I had the true essence and that feeling. I had to feel it, to make sure I believed in it first.”

Jackson also shared what it was like growing up around the King of Pop, describing him as kind and warm, with a deep love for family.

“I remember … we would have family time. Michael would come over to where I was growing up at Hayvenhurst [estate] and we’d have some days where we’d all get together, play family game day,” he told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

He continued, “We’d have wonderful times at Neverland and just playing hide-and-go-seek, eating as much candy, going on rides, watching movies. It was all fun.”

Michael Jackson died at age 50 from an accidental drug overdose. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison.

Jaafar Jackson, the second youngest son of Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson, also spoke about the strong support system behind him throughout the process, especially from his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. The 95-year-old matriarch has already seen the film and offered glowing praise.

“She said how excellent I did and how much I embody Michael, and there were moments she couldn’t tell if it was me or Michael, and to me that’s all I needed to hear, “ he gushed.

Jaafar Jackson went through a two-year audition process for Michael — and experienced an emotional moment on set.

Jackson also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3, where he shared more details about the audition process. He revealed that he underwent a rigorous two-year audition to prove he could truly embody his legendary uncle.

After securing the role, he described the experience, especially recreating moments from Michael’s Bad tour, as surreal.

“It was really a surreal…spiritual moment at the same time. You know, spending all those hours in the makeup chair. And thanks to the incredible Bill Corso, who’s the head of makeup on the film, just that process of seeing me slowly transform into Michael was emotional.”

The cast of Michael is stacked with star power. Alongside Jaafar Jackson, the film features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as Michael’s second manager, John Branca, and Juliano Valdi as a young Michael Jackson, among others.

Will you be watching the film when it hits theaters?

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'There's Definitely A Responsibility': Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About The Pressures Of Playing Uncle In 'Michael' Biopic was originally published on globalgrind.com