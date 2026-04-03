10 Facts About Dr. King’s Assassination You Didn’t Know

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. April 4, 1968 is one of the most pivotal and painful moments in American history. Here are 10 lesser-known facts that add deeper context to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr..

1. He Had Just Delivered One of His Most Famous Speeches The night before his death, Dr. King gave his powerful “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech in Memphis, where he eerily spoke about not making it to the Promised Land.

2. He Was in Memphis for Workers’ Rights Dr. King wasn’t there randomly he was supporting striking Black sanitation workers demanding fair wages and safer working conditions.



3. The Assassination Took Place at the Lorraine Motel Dr. King was shot while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, which is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum.

4. The Shot Came From Across the Street The fatal shot was fired from a boarding house bathroom window across from the motel.

5. James Earl Ray Fled the Country James Earl Ray escaped the U.S. after the assassination and was eventually captured in London two months later.

6. King Was Only 39 Years Old Despite his global impact, Dr. King was just 39 at the time of his death.

7. His Death Sparked Nationwide Uprisings More than 100 U.S. cities experienced riots and protests in the days following his assassination.

8. A State of Emergency Was Declared The federal government deployed troops in several cities to control unrest, including Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

9. His Funeral Drew Massive Attention Over 100,000 people attended his funeral in Atlanta, while millions watched on television worldwide.