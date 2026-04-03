Source: Pool / Getty

Here’s the thing: When President Donald Trump gives a speech, it’s never for the American people; it’s for himself.

Whenever Trump schedules some random, nationally televised address, it’s virtually always because he can see how increasingly unpopular he and his policies are, and he’s hoping that babbling behind a podium for an hour or so will turn everything around for him, which these speeches never do, because they never include any substance.

On Wednesday night, Trump delivered a speech his administration had announced earlier that day, saying he would provide an “important update” on his war in Iran. Predictably, there was no update. What we got was all we should’ve expected to get: the president repeating all of the same barely coherent thoughts he had been posting on social media all week, and more of his delusional praising of himself and the job he has been doing as president, which, of course, is a job like “no one has ever seen before.”

So, basically, the most insecure president we have ever seen made himself feel better temporarily by boring us with self-gratifying lies, while saying nothing new.

Let’s get into it…

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“In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield,” the president said Wednesday night. “Victories like few people have ever seen before.”

Since nearly the start of his and the Israeli government’s strikes on Iran, Trump has been claiming the war is virtually won, that Iran has been decimated, and that its government has been “begging” to make a deal with the U.S. to end it all. And that might make some of the American people feel better about his aggression in the Middle East if not for the fact that he has consistently jumped back and forth between saying those things and saying that Iran’s nuclear capability still needs to be stopped, that our NATO allies need to help, which they have refused to do, prompting the president to change his withering mind on the spot and say we don’t need them. He has taken a similar approach to discussing the Strait of Hormuz, which he said “we don’t need” and that it would “open up naturally” after the conflict is over during his speech, despite the fact that, earlier that same day, he posted on social media that he would only consider ending the conflict “when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear.”

Of course, he also said in that social media post that the Iranian government ” just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!” which the Iranian government denied, as it has every time Trump has made a claim about negotiations with the nation, and how they’re falling in his favor.

But fine, the war is going great. So, that means there’s an end to it in sight, right? Maybe an exact date? At least an approximate timeline?

Please just don’t say two weeks.

“We are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly, very shortly,” Trump said. “We are going to hit them extremely hard. Over the next two to three weeks, we’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong. In the meantime, discussions are ongoing.”

*sigh*

It’s always in “the next two to three weeks.” He said the exact same thing about the complete, comprehensive healthcare plan that would replace Obamacare and save the nation from our failing healthcare system. He said repeatedly that such a plan would manifest in about two weeks — during his first term as president. Since then, that complete, comprehensive health plan became “concepts of a plan,” and now, the president of “no new wars” and great healthcare is saying that because of his new war, the country can’t afford to take care of people’s health.

“We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We’re fighting wars. It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these things,” he said.

Mind you, during that same speech, he spent significant time lying about how well the economy has been doing under his presidency, how there’s been “no inflation,” and, of course, how much better he’s been doing than “the last administration.”

But, whatever. When TF are we getting out of Iran, Trump?

Again, he didn’t say how long it would be before the conflict is over, but he did make an effort to make us feel better by essentially saying, “Hey, at least it probably won’t be as long as World War I, World War II, Vietnam or the war in Iraq — nah, it definitely probably won’t be as long as those.”

OK, so the war is going great, the economy is great, Trump is great. Anything else you want to talk about, Mr. President? How about your completely irrelevant thoughts on Somalia and its people? You still hate them? Still think they’re “low-IQ”? Wanna tell us about that for no discernible reason?

Again, who was this speech even for, if not himself? What did we learn that we hadn’t already heard? What reason is there for us to believe any of it?

Don’t bother trying to answer any of those questions — because the president sure as hell won’t.

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Trump’s Iran ‘Update’ Was Predictably All Lies And Self-Gratification With No Substance, As Expected was originally published on newsone.com