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Welp, another devoted, thoroughly MAGA-fied member of the Trump administration has bitten the proverbial dust, as President Donald Trump has fired U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Not long before it was made official, mainstream news outlets, including CNN, the New York Times, and NBC News, had reported statements from Trump administration officials, saying Trump had been growing increasingly frustrated with Bondi and is considering her termination — and, as we all know, the last time something like that happened, now-former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was out like her husband’s cock-eyed balloon breasts. (OK, that was mean. Obviously, Kristi didn’t Noem very well. Nah, but I’ma stop, though.)

Well, now, it has been confirmed that Bondi will no longer serve as the U.S.’s top legal authority and, according to Trump, will be replaced for now by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who will serve as acting attorney general. Much like when Noem got the axe, Trump didn’t say he had outright fired Bondi, but that she is simply “transitioning” to some new position after praising her for bringing crime to an all-time low, even though crime in the U.S. has done almost nothing but decline over the past few decades.

From CNN:

The president wrote on Truth Social that Bondi would be “transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector,” praising her for her work in his administration and offering no specific reason for why she would be leaving. “Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900,” Trump wrote.

So, now I have a few questions?

Why is Trump getting rid of all of his most prominent stupid white women? Is Karoline Leavitt safe? Should Linda McMahon update her resume? What does Druski have to say about all this? Is Bondi about to become the Special Envoy of Neo-Nazi Narnia, or whatever? Who TF is this Todd Blanche guy, and has the president run out of MMA-fighting plumbers to fill his Cabinet with? Has anyone checked Bondi’s husband’s online activity? (OK, I promise, that was the last one.)

Seriously, when Trump starts cleaning house like this, I always have to wonder what the last straw was that got a top official thrown under the MAGA bus. Was Bondi not loyal?

Besides working tirelessly to repeatedly and embarrassingly fail to prosecute his political rivals, Bondi has thrown temper tantrums before Congress on behalf of the president.

She essentially claimed roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population was on drugs until Trump saved them like some deranged MAGA cultist.

Trump’s ever-loyal lap-dog-at-law was seen traveling with him when he stopped by the U.S. Supreme Court as justices heard arguments on his bid to end birthright citizenship before reportedly leaving in a huff because the discussions with his Bargain Basement-ass solicitor general weren’t going well. Bondi also stood with Trump on Wednesday night, when he wasted America’s time by providing us with an “update” on his Iran war, which was more of a lazy rehashing of all the contradictory nonsense he had been tweeting and telling reporters about the conflict for weeks.

So, why is she getting a pink slip a day later? What did she do?

Before anything was confirmed, CNN reported that Trump’s seemingly sudden sourness towards Bondi largely stemmed from her and the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein debacle, which has been a PR nightmare for the president since nearly the start of his second term, and has largely resulted in him looking more and more like he has something to hide.

But, again, Bondi ain’t been loyal to Trump when it comes to Epstein? She hasn’t served honorably as his redactor-in-chief?

Hell, in February, when Bondi was asked on the Senate floor if she would apologize to Epstein’s victims for her department’s alleged negligence, she responded by shouting with her whole chest that it is Trump who is owed an apology for all the hate he has endured.

Bondi went hard for Trump like somebody who really, reeeeally wanted to keep her job.

Oh, well. Tariffs and prayers, blessings and balloon titties. (OK, that was the last one.)

SEE ALSO:

Pam Bondi Slings Insults, Throws Tantrums During House Judiciary Hearing



Pam Bondi Credits Trump With Biden’s Drug Death Decline



And Another One: Trump Fires Attorney General Pam Bondi As MAGA Turmoil Continues was originally published on newsone.com