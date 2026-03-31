Shedeur Sanders Is Changing His Jersey Number With The Browns

Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

Shedeur Sanders is making a noticeable change ahead of the 2026 season with the Cleveland Browns.

The young quarterback is officially switching his jersey number. Last year he wore No. 12, but this upcoming season he will return to his college No. 2.

Sanders originally wore No. 12 after the Browns selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team assigned that number because No. 2 was already taken at the time.

The number switch carries meaning. Sanders wore No. 2 during his standout college career, where he built his reputation as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.

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He showed flashes during his rookie season in Cleveland. Sanders appeared in limited action but made the most of his opportunities. He threw for over 800 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions across several appearances. He also added mobility, extending plays and showing poise under pressure.

Now, he enters year two with more expectations. The Browns reportedly expect Deshaun Watson to be a factor in the upcoming season, bringing in a veteran presence to compete for the starting job. That move creates a more competitive quarterback room and raises the stakes heading into training camp.

Sanders will need to take a step forward to secure a larger role. His development will be a major storyline as the Browns evaluate their long-term plans at quarterback.

At the same time, the organization continues to look toward the future off the field. The Browns are moving forward with plans for a new stadium in Brook Park. The proposed development would create a modern venue and entertainment district near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

That project could reshape the fan experience and mark a new era for the franchise. As those plans take shape, players like Sanders will look to define the next chapter on the field.

The Browns officially announced Sanders’ jersey change on social media earlier today, confirming that No. 2 is back in Cleveland.

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Shedeur Sanders Is Changing His Jersey Number With The Browns was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com