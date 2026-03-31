No, That Conservative White Lady Who Hates Trans People Is Not Druski

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Last week, comedian and YouTuber Druski released a new parody video in which he was transformed into his depiction of “conservative white women in America,” who most people interpreted to be a parody of Erika Kirk. The video quickly went viral and became the talk of the internet, including the MAGA-net, where delusional white people complained about a Black man in “whitreface,” which they had the ahistorical caucasity to compare to blackface.

Around the same time Druski’s video was making the rounds, Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) USA 2026 was going on at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, in Grapevine, Texas, where Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was making an appearance, video footage of which also went viral — but only because a lot of people thought she was Druski dressed as Erika Kirk.

I mean, to be fair, conservative white women do have a certain generic look, and Druski did nail it.

While Cammack is not a woman who is actually a guy disguised as a woman, she is a transphobe who hates what her bigotry causes her to perceive as women who are actually guys disguised as women.

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“I can tell you, as a real woman, that the left will do anything to destroy women’s rights in this country,” Not-Druski said during her CPAC appearance. “They want boys and men in our locker rooms. Are we going to stand for that?”

Again, it’s ironic that Cammack is on stage perpetuating propagandist nonsense about the dangers of trans women using the facilities they feel comfortable using, when that same bigoted attitude has cis women being mistaken for trans, and forced to prove their biology, which could happen to any woman, including herself.

Anyway, apparently Alt-Druski hates “the left” as much as she hates trans women, and blames her ideological rivals for everything she perceives as wrong in the U.S.

Last year, for example, Cammack went 100% being anti-abortion to maybe 99.9999999% anti-abortion after a Florida anti-abortion law prevented her from terminating her own pregnancy as a medical necessity, which she somehow blamed on “the left.”

Bizarro-Druski also thinks “leftists hate everyday Americans” because many of us don’t believe an ex-plumber who thinks dueling and public canings are legal in the U.S. is qualified to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

White conservatives are all anti-DEI until it’s time to put underqualified white men in positions of power, which is why people like Cammack are fighting against the fictional disenfranchisement of the “young, white male man.”

Wait, sorry — that actually was Druski and Kirk, not Cammack

Anyway, the only thing more embarrassing about Cammack’s CPAC appearance than her being mistaken and compared to Druski across social media is the appearance itself, which began with her failing to energize the crowd in Texas and threatening to “channel my inner-Rick Flair” in order to get some love. (She ended up channeling her inner-Druski instead.)

Then she started talking about “how Texas and Florida are going to save the United States” during the upcoming midterm elections, which are looking more and more dismal for the MAGA-fied Republican Party.

My sister in White nationalist Christ, the only thing Florida and Texas are equipped to save white-and-fragile America from is non-whitewashed Black history.

Shut up, Temu Druski. No one even likes you!

SEE ALSO:

Delusional White Conservatives Are Predictably Big Mad At Druski



Everything We Know About Candace Owens And Erika Kirk’s Meeting





No, That Conservative White Lady Who Hates Trans People Is Not Druski was originally published on newsone.com