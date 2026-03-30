Culture, Concerts, & Community Collide At Atlanta’s HBCU Awarefest Celebration

HBCU Awarefest blended culture, community, and conversation to address student loan debt crisis.

The concert featured iconic artists like Chaka Khan, Kirk Franklin, and Common delivering impactful messages.

Leaders discussed strategies for building Black wealth and economic mobility through ownership and entrepreneurship.

Atlanta showed up and showed out, and BOSSIP was in the building for a moment that felt bigger than music as the first-ever HBCU Awarefest took over the city.

Source: PLP Studios/HBCU Aware Fest

Produced by Student Freedom Initiative in partnership with Live Nation Urban and the City of Atlanta under Mayor Andre Dickens, the weeklong series blended culture, community, and conversation while tackling the student loan debt crisis head-on.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

From panels to performances, the multi-day experience brought together artists, executives, students, and changemakers all under one mission: pushing Black education and economic mobility forward.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

The culminating event was the Aware Fest concert. Held inside State Farm Arena, the night brought together some of the biggest names across music, culture, business, and civic leadership for an experience that hit different. This was not just a concert. This was generations of the black community coming together for what felt like a family reunion.

Hosting the evening was none other than Nick Cannon, who brought his signature energy but also spoke from the heart when we caught up with him and kept it real about why this moment mattered to him.

“I’m honored to be apart of Awarefest. It’s everything I’ve always represented, but it’s also when you think about my work as an artist, you know, from Wildin’ Out to Drumline to even my own academic career that I’ve kind of told that story through the media, it’s, I embody that, you know what I mean? I salute every other entertainer who went to a HBCU, but I’ve dedicated my time and really everything that I am of philanthropic efforts to putting on for our community and education.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DWXhzgKjeuO

And that intention could be felt from the very first note.

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams opened the night with “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, setting a tone that was equal parts reverent and powerful.

Then came Jill Scott, who brought that signature soul to the stage with “Lifting Me Up” and “It’s Love”, backed by Clark Atlanta University’s marching band, which only made the moment feel even more rooted in HBCU culture.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

Global star Tems had the crowd locked in with “Free Mind” and “Me and U”, while the iconic Chaka Khan closed things out like only a legend can, running through Ain’t Nobody and I’m Every Woman.

Now this is Atlanta, so you already know hip hop had to step in heavy.

Jeezy delivered a high-energy set that had the crowd rapping every word, while Metro Boomin turned his set into a full moment by bringing out surprise guests that bridged generations.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

BigXthaPlug kept that momentum going, proving why his sound is hitting right now.



One of the most powerful moments of the night came when Kirk Franklin hit the stage and was joined by Common. That performance was not just music, it was a message.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU Aware Fest

Before all of that, a more intimate but just as impactful conversation took place. A select group gathered for a fireside chat featuring Robert F. Smith, Daymond John, Chris Womack, and Tyler Perry, moderated by CNBC’s Frank Holland. The conversation went beyond inspiration. It focused on real strategy around Black wealth, ownership, and economic power.

Plus Tyler Perry teased that something big is on the way and told us to get ready! Knowing how calculated he is as a businessman, whatever he’s building behind the scenes that we haven’t seen yet will likely make that BET+ move all come together in due time.

The building was filled with familiar faces like Andre Dickens, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Angela Yee, Kandi Burruss, Angel Reese, Ryan Clark, Will Packer, Terrence J, Rocsi, Anthony Anderson and more, all showing love and support.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU AwareFest

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU Aware Fest

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU Aware Fest

Still, the mission stayed front and center. Leaders like Robert F. Smith and Keith Shoates reminded everyone that this celebration is about tackling the student loan debt crisis and creating real pathways for HBCU students to build wealth and opportunity.

Source: PLP Studios / HBCU Aware Fest

Last but not least, a move that made the whole thing feel even more historic, the Georgia Senate officially recognized March 26, 2026, as HBCU Awarefest Day. A first-of-its-kind moment that speaks to the impact this festival is already making.

From the performances to the conversations, Awarefest proved one thing loud and clear. When culture and purpose link up, the result is powerful. And trust, this is only the beginning. We can’t wait to be back in the building next year!





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Culture, Concerts, & Community Collide At Atlanta’s HBCU Awarefest Celebration was originally published on bossip.com