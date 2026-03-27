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Jill Biden's Secret Service agent shoots self in the leg, agency says

Jill Biden's Secret Service agent shoots self in the leg, agency says

Published on March 27, 2026

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Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to former First Lady Jill Biden’s detail accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday due to a “negligent discharge,” according to the Secret Service. The incident occurred at Philadelphia International Airport, but Jill Biden was not present at the time.

Emergency medical services transported the agent to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have confirmed that there is no ongoing threat related to this incident.

This is a developing story, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

Jill Biden's Secret Service agent shoots self in the leg, agency says was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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