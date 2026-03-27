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Nearly 100% of Produce Tested Positive for Pesticides,

2026 ‘Dirty Dozen’ Report: Nearly 100% of Produce Tested Positive for Pesticides, Including ‘Forever Chemicals’

Published on March 27, 2026

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Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

2026 ‘Dirty Dozen’ Report: Nearly 100% of Produce Tested Positive for Pesticides, Including ‘Forever Chemicals’

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released its 2026 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce™, revealing alarming levels of pesticide contamination in non-organic fruits and vegetables. For the first time, the report highlights the presence of “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, in over 60% of the produce samples tested.

Key Findings from the Report

  • Dirty Dozen: The produce with the highest pesticide contamination includes spinach, kale, collard and mustard greens, strawberries, grapes, nectarines, blackberries, peaches, cherries, apples, pears, potatoes, and blueberries. Spinach topped the list, with samples containing an average of four or more pesticides by weight.
  • PFAS Contamination: Over 60% of Dirty Dozen samples contained PFAS pesticides, which are highly persistent in the environment and linked to serious health risks, including cancer, hormone disruption, and immune system damage.
  • Pesticide Residues: A total of 203 different pesticides were detected on Dirty Dozen produce, with some samples showing residues of up to four pesticides.

Health Implications

Pesticides, including PFAS, have been associated with a range of health issues, such as congenital malformations, cancer, heart disease, and reproductive harm. Children are particularly vulnerable, with exposure linked to developmental delays, attention problems, and increased cancer risk.

Clean Fifteen: A Safer Alternative

The report also lists the Clean Fifteen™, produce with the lowest pesticide levels. Pineapple, sweet corn, and avocados topped the list, with nearly 60% of samples showing no detectable pesticide residues.

Recommendations for Consumers

  • Opt for organic versions of Dirty Dozen produce when possible.
  • Choose items from the Clean Fifteen to reduce pesticide exposure.
  • Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption.

Industry and Regulatory Response

The findings have sparked debate. While the EWG emphasizes the need for transparency and safer farming practices, industry groups argue that pesticide residues on produce are within EPA safety limits and do not pose significant risks.

A Call to Action

The EWG urges consumers to make informed choices and advocates for stricter regulations to limit pesticide use and protect public health. The report underscores the importance of ongoing monitoring and a shift toward sustainable agricultural practices.

2026 ‘Dirty Dozen’ Report: Nearly 100% of Produce Tested Positive for Pesticides, Including ‘Forever Chemicals’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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