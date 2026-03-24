Meteors, Fireballs and Sonic Booms Across The Country In 2026

Source: KAI Photo Works / Getty At least half a dozen bright meteors have stolen the night sky show this month. For many people, they look dramatic and scary. For scientists, March 2026 shows how often Earth plows through leftover solar system debris. RELATED: Meteor Fragments Could Be in Northeast Ohio. Here’s Where to Look Meteorologist Sydney Welch highlighted “March Meteor Sightings” in a Facebook post. She noted at least six fireballs so far. They include events over Texas, the Northeast, the Mid‑Atlantic and the West Coast. The headliner streaked over Houston on March 21. A meteor about three feet wide and a ton in mass hit the atmosphere near 35,000 miles per hour. It released energy like 26 tons of TNT. NASA and local media reported a bright daytime fireball, a loud boom and shaking homes. Radar later showed a field of meteorites north of the city. One baseball‑sized fragment likely punched through a home’s roof. Even small space rocks can deliver serious force. The Houston event was not alone. Days earlier, another meteoroid nearly six feet wide broke apart above Ohio. It weighed about seven tons, according to NASA estimates. The breakup produced a sonic boom heard across several states. Scientists think meteorites fell and hope to recover them. Smaller fireballs also appeared this month over Louisiana and southern Illinois. Security cameras and doorbell videos captured many of those flashes. Clips then spread quickly online. Love News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Astronomers say these fireballs match a familiar pattern. They are not warning signs of a hidden doomsday asteroid. Researchers estimate that thousands of meteoroids hit Earth’s atmosphere each year. Most burn up completely as harmless streaks of light. Only a few hundred meteorites probably reach the ground in any year. Fewer than ten usually get found and studied. Groups like NASA’s fireball networks and the American Meteor Society collect videos, radar and eyewitness reports. They turn viral sky shows into data about small objects that share our cosmic neighborhood.

South Louisiana Meteor On Monday night, March 2, a brilliant fireball lit up the skies over South Louisiana, and people are still buzzing about it. Around 7:18 p.m., a bright meteor streaked across the horizon, looking like a glowing ball of light before fading out in just a few seconds. Doorbell cams, home security systems and phones caught the whole thing, and viewers from Baton Rouge to Walker rushed to share their videos and compare what they saw. Experts say it was most likely a small space rock burning up high in the atmosphere, putting on a surprise show with no danger on the ground.

Vancouver/Washington State Meteor

On Tuesday night, March 3, people all over B.C. suddenly stopped what they were doing and looked up as the sky flashed bright and a loud boom rattled homes. NASA and other experts say it was a fireball meteor blazing through the atmosphere, lighting up the night from Comox to Merritt and even being spotted as far away as Seattle. It showed up just after 9 p.m., likely breaking apart high above a remote, mountainous area northeast of Vancouver. For everyone who caught it, it felt like a quick, cosmic wake-up call to look up more often.

Ohio/Pennsylvania Meteor On Tuesday morning, March 17, people across northeast Ohio heard a sudden, chest‑thumping boom and wondered if something had exploded nearby. Windows rattled, pets freaked out and social feeds filled up with “did you hear that?” posts as reports rolled in from Cleveland, Medina, Norwalk and beyond. Before long, forecasters and experts pointed to a meteor ripping through the atmosphere and likely creating a sonic boom as it broke apart high above the region. It was over in seconds, but it turned an ordinary Tuesday into the day everyone in northeast Ohio talked about “that boom.”

Houston Area Meteor On Saturday afternoon, March 21, a brilliant fireball ripped across the sky over southeast Texas, turning an ordinary day into a “did you hear that?” moment. Around 4:40 p.m., the meteor blazed over the Houston area at about 35,000 miles per hour, triggering powerful pressure waves that people on the ground heard as sharp, rolling sonic booms. Doorbell cams, dashcams and even a Little League game caught the streak of light, while one Houston‑area homeowner says a heavy, black rock crashed straight through her roof. It was over in seconds, but the story of the Texas meteor is going to be told, and replayed around Houston for a long time.

California, Nevada and Arizona Meteor On Sunday evening, March 22, people across California glanced up and did a double‑take when a fiery meteor streaked across the sky in broad daylight. The bright ball of light cut across the blue sky around 4:40 p.m., giving everyone outside a front‑row seat to a quick cosmic drive‑by. Hundreds of witnesses from California, Nevada and Arizona reported what they saw, adding yet another sighting to a busy week of fireballs over the U.S. By the time social media lit up with videos and questions, the meteor was long gone just a few unforgettable seconds burned into the afternoon.