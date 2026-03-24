Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026
- Clever, funny, and intimidating team names set the tone for fantasy baseball leagues.
- Names span player puns, pop culture, baseball terms, animals, food/drinks, movies/TV, humor, and historical references.
- Endless options allow fantasy managers to showcase their creativity and stand out in their leagues.
Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026
Fantasy baseball season is here, and one of the most exciting parts of drafting your team is choosing the perfect name to represent your squad.
Whether you’re looking for something clever, funny, or downright intimidating, the right team name sets the tone for your league and shows off your creativity.
In 2026, the options are endless, with names inspired by player puns, pop culture, baseball history, and more.
To help you stand out, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to the Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026.
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1. Player Puns (20 Names)
- Soto-ally Awesome
- Judge and Jury
- Troutstanding
- Ohtani Time
- Vlad to the Bone
- Acuña Matata
- Scherzer’s Edge
- DeGrominators
- Tatis My Breath Away
- Harper’s Bazaar
- Betts on Fire
- Goldy Standard
- Freeman’s World
- Altuve’s Army
- Machado About Nothing
- Corbin the Destroyer
- Realmuto Reality
- Olson Twins
- Bellinger Bombers
- Arenado Doubt About It
2. Pop Culture References (20 Names)
- The Sandlot Legends
- Breaking Bat
- Game of Throws
- The Homer Avengers
- Pitch Perfect
- Stranger Swings
- The Fast and the Furiously Struck Out
- Moneyballers
- The Jedi Knights of Baseball
- The Swingin’ Dead
- The Big Bang Batters
- The Office Sluggers
- Marvelous Mound Masters
- The Fellowship of the Swing
- The Batmen
- The Mandalorians of the Mound
- The Curveball Chronicles
- The Walking Homers
- The Pitcher’s Gambit
- The League of Extraordinary Batters
3. Punny Baseball Terms (20 Names)
- Foul Play
- Homerun Heroes
- Diamond Dominators
- Pitch Please
- Swing Kings
- Bases Loaded
- Bat Flip Brigade
- Dugout Dynamos
- The Grand Slammers
- Curveball Crushers
- The Strike Zone
- Fastball Fanatics
- The Cleanup Crew
- The Infield Infiltrators
- The Outfield Outlaws
- The Double Playmakers
- The Sacrifice Flies
- The Walk-Off Wonders
- The Bullpen Bandits
- The Line Drive Legends
4. Animal-Themed Names (20 Names)
- The Flying Squirrels
- Diamondback Destroyers
- The Swinging Sharks
- The Homerun Hawks
- The Batting Bears
- The Pitching Panthers
- The Dugout Dragons
- The Curveball Coyotes
- The Fastball Falcons
- The Slugging Snakes
- The Outfield Owls
- The Bullpen Bulls
- The Diamond Dogs
- The Grand Slam Gorillas
- The Strikeout Stallions
- The Swinging Swans
- The Batting Badgers
- The Dugout Dolphins
- The Curveball Cougars
- The Pitching Penguins
5. Food & Drink-Inspired Names (20 Names)
- Nacho Average Team
- The Grand Slamwiches
- Pitcher of Beer
- The Hot Dog Homers
- The Pop Fly Popcorns
- The Dugout Donuts
- The Curveball Cookies
- The Fastball Frappes
- The Swinging Sodas
- The Bullpen Burgers
- The Diamond Daiquiris
- The Strikeout Smoothies
- The Dugout Dumplings
- The Homerun Hotcakes
- The Batting Burritos
- The Sacrifice S’mores
- The Outfield Omelets
- The Cleanup Crepes
- The Line Drive Lattes
- The Grand Slam Guacamole
6. Movie & TV-Inspired Names (20 Names)
- Field of Dreams Team
- Major League Legends
- The Natural Sluggers
- Bull Durham Bombers
- Moneyball Mavericks
- The Rookie Ringers
- Angels in the Outfield
- The Sandlot Squad
- The League of Legends
- The Homerun Avengers
- The Fast and the Furious Fastballs
- The Breaking Batters
- The Game of Throws
- The Pitcher’s Gambit
- The Swinging Dead
- The Big Bang Batters
- The Mandalorian Mound
- The Curveball Chronicles
- The Walking Homers
- The Fellowship of the Swing
7. Funny/Inappropriate Names (20 Names)
- Balls Deep in the Outfield
- Pitch Don’t Kill My Vibe
- Bat Flippin’ Crazy
- Swingin’ and Missin’
- The Foul Balls
- The Bench Warmers
- The Strikeout Kings
- The Homerun Hooligans
- The Dugout Divas
- The Curveball Clowns
- The Fastball Fools
- The Sacrifice Flies
- The Walk-Off Wonders
- The Bullpen Bandits
- The Line Drive Legends
- The Cleanup Crew
- The Infield Infiltrators
- The Outfield Outlaws
- The Double Playmakers
- The Grand Slammers
8. Historical Baseball References (20 Names)
- The Babe Ruthless
- Jackie’s Dream Team
- The Iron Horsemen
- The Big Unit Bombers
- The Say Hey Sluggers
- The Hammerin’ Hanks
- The Splendid Splinters
- The Big Train Express
- The Mick’s Mashers
- The Cy Young Guns
- The Shoeless Wonders
- The Sultan of Swat Squad
- The Big Hurt Bombers
- The Rocket’s Red Glare
- The Eck’s Closers
- The Maddux Masters
- The Big Papi Power
- The Kid’s Crew
- The Wizard of Oz Squad
- The Big Red Machine
9. Local/Regional-Themed Names (20 Names)
- Midwest Mashers
- Cali Curveballs
- Texas Heat
- New York Sluggers
- Boston Bombers
- Chicago Curve Kings
- Florida Fastballs
- Philly Phanatics
- Arizona Diamond Dominators
- Seattle Sluggers
- Atlanta Aces
- Detroit Dugout Dogs
- Denver Dingers
- Houston Homers
- Vegas Line Drivers
- San Diego Swingers
- St. Louis Slammers
- Cleveland Crushers
- Pittsburgh Pitchers
- Miami Mashers
10. Miscellaneous Creative Names (20 Names)
- The Homerun Heroes
- The Diamond Dominators
- The Swing Kings
- The Bases Loaded Legends
- The Bat Flip Brigade
- The Dugout Dynamos
- The Grand Slam Gang
- The Curveball Crushers
- The Strike Zone Squad
- The Fastball Fanatics
- The Cleanup Crew
- The Infield Infiltrators
- The Outfield Outlaws
- The Double Playmakers
- The Sacrifice Flies
- The Walk-Off Wonders
- The Bullpen Bandits
- The Line Drive Legends
- The Cleanup Crew
- The Grand Slam Guacamole
Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026 was originally published on 1075thefan.com