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Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026

Fantasy baseball season is here, and one of the most exciting parts of drafting your team is choosing the perfect name to represent your squad.

Whether you’re looking for something clever, funny, or downright intimidating, the right team name sets the tone for your league and shows off your creativity.

In 2026, the options are endless, with names inspired by player puns, pop culture, baseball history, and more.

To help you stand out, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to the Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026.

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1. Player Puns (20 Names)