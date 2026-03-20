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10 Most Memorable Chuck Norris Movie Fights

For decades, martial arts movies have brought us together.

Think back to those weekend movie marathons, gathering with family and friends to watch larger-than-life heroes dominate the screen.

When it comes to pure, unapologetic action, few names command as much respect as Chuck Norris.

He didn’t just act in action movies; he helped build the genre, empowering a whole generation of fans with his unmatched martial arts prowess.

From his legendary, barrier-breaking showdowns alongside icons like Bruce Lee to his gritty, one-man army blockbusters,

Norris delivered raw, high-kicking energy.

His undeniable swagger transcended backgrounds and connected with diverse audiences everywhere.

To celebrate this cinematic powerhouse, we are looking back at the moments that made him a household name.

Join our community as we revisit the adrenaline-pumping strikes, the flawless roundhouse kicks, and the sheer grit of a true martial arts titan.

We are breaking down the ultimate countdown of his greatest on-screen battles.

Grab your popcorn and get ready for a nostalgic trip through the 10 Most Memorable Chuck Norris Movie Fights.

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The Way of the Dragon (1972)

Chuck Norris faced off against Bruce Lee in an epic showdown at the Roman Colosseum. This fight scene is still considered one of the greatest martial arts battles in cinema history.