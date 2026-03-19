TV One Toasts New Season Of 'UNCENSORED' With Star-Studded ATL Rooftop Premiere, Excellence Ensues [Exclusive]

Atlanta’s media and entertainment community gathered for an elevated evening celebrating the return of one of television’s most candid celebrity docuseries.

Eva Marcille, Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV and Toccara Jones/ Source: TV One

TV One hosted an exclusive premiere party for the upcoming season of UNCENSORED at The Retreat at The Gathering Spot, where guests previewed the new season while connecting with fellow media insiders and talent tied to the series.

The night began with a bit of unexpected Atlanta magic.

As I arrived at The Gathering Spot, a rain shower had just passed through the city. The sun was still shining, and a rainbow stretched clearly across the sky. The moment immediately set the tone for what would become a vibrant rooftop experience for guests like the ladies of Brownstone attending the celebration.

Source: TV One / TV One

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Upon arrival, attendees were escorted to a private section of The Retreat rooftop that felt worlds away from the bustle of Buckhead.

An infinity pool sat at the center of the space while palm tree décor framed the lounge areas. Cabana seating lined the sides of the rooftop, giving the event an atmosphere that felt closer to a tropical resort than a typical Atlanta industry gathering.

Source: TV One / TV One

Guests were guided to seating areas as servers circulated throughout the space with small bite hors d’oeuvres. The event also featured a two-hour open bar that allowed attendees to mix, mingle, and catch a vibe while conversations flowed around the rooftop.

Thoughtful details throughout the evening tied the experience back to the series itself. One of the more playful keepsakes included reflective popcorn baskets styled with the UNCENSORED branding, a fitting nod to the screening element of the night.

A red carpet and step-and-repeat backdrop allowed attendees like Eva Marcille, Toccara Jones, Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV, and Marlo Hampton, who posed for pics while celebrating the new season.

Source: TV One / TV One

Source: TV One / TV One

Source: TV One / TV One

A Star-Powered Lineup Returns To UNCENSORED

According to TV One, UNCENSORED continues its tradition of offering deeply personal, firsthand accounts from some of entertainment’s most recognizable figures. The docuseries is known for its unfiltered storytelling, giving viewers a closer look at the defining moments that shaped each guest’s career and legacy.

This season features interviews with notable figures including:

Anthony Anderson



Blair Underwood



Keke Palmer



Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins



Shaunie Henderson



Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris



Kierra Sheard



Marlo Hampton



Rickey Smiley



Laz Alonso



Wood Harris



Wendy Raquel Robinson



Each episode allows these personalities to reflect on the obstacles, turning points, and defining experiences that shaped their journey.

T.I. And Tiny Bring Extra Energy To The Celebration

Energy across the rooftop noticeably shifted when T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris arrived at the event.

Source: TV One / TV One

Guests gathered near the red carpet area as the couple made their entrance, drawing excitement from attendees like the OMG GIrlz who were eager to see the Atlanta icons supporting the series and its upcoming season.

Source: TV One / TV One

Unfiltered Stories At The Heart Of The Series

The rooftop celebration served as a reminder of what has made UNCENSORED resonate with audiences since its debut.

Source: TV One / TV One

According to TV One, the series centers on first-hand storytelling, allowing celebrities to share the real moments behind their success, including challenges that often remain hidden behind public perception.

Preview clips from the upcoming season include TLC member Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins reflects on the group’s early industry struggles. Watkins also discusses TLC’s well-documented financial challenges despite their chart topping success, offering a transparent look at the realities many artists face behind the scenes.

Moments like these reflect the heart of UNCENSORED: giving artists the space to tell their stories on their own terms.

And judging by the excitement across the rooftop in Atlanta, audiences remain eager to hear them. New episodes of UNCENSORED premiere Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on TV One.

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TV One Toasts New Season Of 'UNCENSORED' With Star-Studded ATL Rooftop Premiere, Excellence Ensues [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com