Source: Johnny Lewis / for Gyrl Wonder

HelloBeautiful had the honor and the pleasure of attending Gyrl Wonder’s inaugural Women Of Impact gala in NYC last night. Set against the backdrop the NYC skyline in the LVHM tower, melanated women gathered for a luxurious fundraising experience. Presented by belif Skincare, guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, photo opps, great conversation and an inspiring awards presentation.

Source: Johnny Lewis / for Gyrl Wonder

The evening began with a cocktail hour at the bar that kept Moet champagne on flow. Attendees could chose between signature drinks or cocktails made with Sir Davis Whiskey or Hennessy. At a nearby table an artist made fashion sketches of guests on demand while others posed in front the backdrop adorned with florals. You could catch one of the honorees Gayle King, Danessa Myricks, or Asia Milia Ware floating around the room.

Source: Gyrl Wonder Gala

Gyrl Wonder founder Tola Lawal greeted guests with her infectious smile and hugs, thanking everyone for coming out to support the fundraising cause.

“Events like this are incredibly important,” said Myricks. “Sometimes you need to see it to know you can be it. To be in a room like this with powerful Black women cheering me on with excitement. Seeing people who inspire me , different industries. People who I can learn from. That’s what I need,” she said. Our entire brand was built on the idea of community and so this is what we all need.”

For Gayle King, “They say in order to achieve it you have to see it. So I think when you have events like this and celebrated what Black women do and who we are, it sends a message to other young people that this is possible. Nothing is out of reach — that’s what this is.”

Congrats to all the honorees!

Gyrl Wonder Honors Gayle King, Danessa Myricks, Asia Milia Ware And Jordan Chiles At Women Of Impact Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com