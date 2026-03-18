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Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former POTUS About Iran

Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened

Speaking with the press, Trump said he spoke with a former president about his illegal and dumb war with Iran and that the president he spoke with approved of Operation Epic Fury.

Published on March 18, 2026

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  • CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Samantha Waldenberg spoke with aides to the four former presidents, and all said Trump did not speak with any of them.
  • Of course, social media isn't shocked by Trump's lying.
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Tom Williams / Donald Trump

Donald Trump is a known pathological liar, but this recent lie he said from the Oval Office might be his most egregious fib yet.

Speaking with the press, Trump said he spoke with a former president about his illegal and dumb war with Iran and that the president he spoke with approved of Operation Epic Fury. Orange Mussolini also claimed that the president he spoke with “wished” it were him who started a war with Iran.

So, according to Trump, it was either Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, or Joe Biden he spoke with, and we know that none of these men like Donald Trump.

When reporters pressed him on which president it was, he spoke, of course, Trump declined to reveal who it was.

Now here’s where things get interesting, aides to all four living presidents called CAP on Trump’s claims, confirming to CNN that none of them spoke with the Orange Menace.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny and Samantha Waldenberg spoke with aides to the four former presidents, and all said Trump did not speak with any of them.

“A spokesman for Clinton told CNN that no recent conversations have taken place between Clinton and Trump — about Iran or anything else,” according to their reporting.

The report continued, “Aides to Bush, Obama, and Biden offered similar sentiments on Monday, saying there is no record of any communications with Trump.”

Bruh.

Of course, social media isn’t shocked by Trump’s lying. One person said that Trump was referring to himself when he said to a former president.

“When Donald Trump says he’s talked to a former President who says he wished he had bombed Iran, how much are you willing to bet he’s talking about the 45th President?” one post read on X (formerly Twitter).

Sounds about right.

You can see more reactions below.

Donald Trump Claims He Spoke With A Former President About Iran, Aides For The 4 Living Presidents Deny That Happened was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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