Florida Woman Identified As Shooter After Firing Assault Riffle At Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home, Arrested For Attempted Murder

A woman fired multiple shots at Rihanna's home, penetrating a wall

The suspect was apprehended and found with an assault rifle and ammunition

Rihanna and her family were home at the time, but no one was injured

The woman who fired shots at Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills has been taken into custody.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

A 35-year-old Florida woman armed with an AR-15 style weapon reportedly fired several shots into the singer’s Beverly Hills-area home on Sunday, March 8. Rihanna lives in the home with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, and their three children RZA, Riot and Rocki, who was born just five months ago

Law enforcement source told the LA Times that a round of ammo penetrated a wall of the mansion. Police have identified the suspect as Ivanna Ortiz. She is being held on $10.2 million bail.

Los Angeles police responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m. Sunday in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. According to their source, the Fenty Beauty founder was home at the time of the shooting, though no injuries were reported in the incident.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward the celebrity’s home. The LAPD radio dispatch for the incident said that at least 10 shots had been fired at the residence from a vehicle, a white Tesla, across the street from the property’s gate.

One neighbor described the moment to Fox 11 Los Angeles, calling the incident “very jarring.”

“Bam, bam, bam bam bam, like probably 10 shots,” he told the outlet. “It was scary, but you know, I can’t imagine being in the house because you’re hearing the bullets hitting and that sort of stuff. I have no idea what it could have been, although I know it was just jarring, very jarring in the middle of a nice Sunday afternoon,” he said.

While police searched for the vehicle, they relayed details over the radio, per The Times: The suspect’s hair was in braids; she wore a cream-colored blouse; her car was dirty on the bottom. Officers in a helicopter soon caught sight of her vehicle and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where they arrested her around 30 minutes after the 911 call came in.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” LAPD spokesperson Armen Arias said. He added that police found bullet holes in a gate at Rihanna’s home and in an RV parked in the driveway.

On Monday, March 9, the LAPD confirmed to Fox 11 Los Angeles that Ortiz has been booked for attempted murder.

Florida Woman Identified As Shooter After Firing Assault Riffle At Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home, Arrested For Attempted Murder was originally published on bossip.com