Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty International Women’s Day: The Black Women Who Shaped Comedy March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a celebration of women whose influence continues to transform industries across the world. In comedy, Black women have not simply participated in the culture. They have expanded it, challenged it, and reshaped it. Comedy demands truth. It demands timing. It demands fearlessness. For decades, Black women have brought all three to stages, screens, and writers’ rooms that were not originally built for them.

Whoopi Goldberg: Smart, Fearless, Historic Whoopi Goldberg’s career changed the trajectory of modern comedy. Her one woman Broadway show showcased her ability to shift between characters with intelligence and social commentary. She later became the first Black woman to achieve EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Goldberg proved that comedy could be layered and political while still being accessible. She expanded opportunities for Black women not only in stand up, but also in film, television, and daytime talk.

Mo’Nique: Range and Realness Mo’Nique brought bold energy to stand up stages and mainstream platforms alike. As part of The Queens of Comedy tour, she commanded attention with unapologetic confidence. Later, her Academy Award winning performance in the film Precious revealed her dramatic depth. Her career reflects the complexity of Black women in comedy. They can be loud and hilarious. They can also be deeply vulnerable and transformative on screen.

Wanda Sykes: Sharp and Unapologetic Wanda Sykes carved out a lane defined by intelligence and precision. Known for her sharp political humor and fearless commentary, she helped expand what stand up could address. Sykes broke barriers not only as a Black woman in comedy but also as an openly LGBTQ performer in mainstream entertainment. Her presence broadened representation while maintaining comedic excellence.