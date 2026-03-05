Keke Palmer Spills The Tea On Darius Drama, Motherhood & Manifesting Her Comeback On 'Uncensored'

Keke opens up about her relationship fallout and choosing herself when her partner didn't meet her standards.

Keke Palmer pulls back the curtain and keeps it real on the upcoming episode of Uncensored, and you know “your girrrrrrrl” isn’t holding anything back. The multi-hyphenate star sits down for a candid conversation about love, career pivots, and the very public moments that tested her strength on Thursday (March 5)’s episode airing at 8 p.m. E/7 p.m. C on TV One.

In the episode, Keke opens up about how she once envisioned her child’s father, Darius Jackson, as her future husband. She imagined a life that felt stable and aligned, only for things to unravel publicly when Jackson criticized the outfit she wore to a Usher concert. Keke said she proudly showed off her “Jessica Rabbit” curves in the Givenchy dress and even asked her friend for assurance about the outfit.

“B***, you look good!” her friend told her about her post-baby curves.

Despite that, her boo at the time, Darius Jackson, was less than impressed and famously tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho–you a mom.”

Amid backlash, he doubled down, saying;

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

He added,

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

The comments quickly went viral and shifted the public narrative around their relationship. Palmer admits the fall-out disrupted her image at a time when she was navigating motherhood and personal growth. Ultimately, she shares that she had to choose herself.

“If someone is not meeting me where I deserve to be met, then I have to move on,” she explains in the episode.

Beyond her personal life, Palmer also reflects on the complicated transition from beloved child star to an adult actress.

In another clip, she discusses how difficult it was aging out of certain roles while not quite fitting into others. She recalls questioning whether she should follow some of her peers, like Disney stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse, down more conventional paths like college. Instead, she listened to her intuition. Something in her told her that was not her route. She stayed the course, leaned into digital media, embraced comedy, and carved out her own lane.

That pivot eventually led to major opportunities, including hosting Saturday Night Live a decade later. This is a full-circle moment she essentially manifested through consistency and self-belief.

If this preview is any indication, it is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates honesty, growth, and a woman choosing her peace.

KeKe Palmer’s episode of Uncensored airs Thursday, Mar. 5 at 8 p.m. E/7 p.m. C on TV One.

