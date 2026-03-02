The 2026 SAG Actor Awards Gave Us Cultural Moments We’ll Never Forget

Sinners cast wins big, with Samuel L. Jackson's excited reaction going viral

Viola Davis and Michael B. Jordan's heartwarming acceptance speeches inspire

Teyana Taylor and daughter Rue Rose steal the red carpet with their energy

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Every part of our Issa Rae “rooting for everybody Black” self was living last night during the 2026 SAG Actor Awards. The show — truly an awards night for us, by us, when it comes to Hollywood — gave us moments that had us smiling, standing, cheering, and yes, grabbing a few napkins.

We love seeing Black people get their flowers and be recognized for their contributions to entertainment and society. The SAG Actor Awards was one of those times. And a good number of those viral, super-Black, super-cultural moments came courtesy of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Sinners Sweeps And Samuel L. Jackson Reacts At The SAG Awards

The cast of Sinners took home the SAG award for Cast in a Motion Picture. And while we weren’t surprised (the film has been racking up accolade after accolade all season), it was Samuel L. Jackson’s reading of the film’s name that gave us all the feels.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When he announced Sinners, he let out a laugh that felt like pure pride. It was excitement mixed with “I see y’all.” Of course, the clip is viral. Watching that moment back is everything.

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Viola Davis Is Us – And Michael B. Jordan Make History

Two more unforgettable moments from Sinners came courtesy of Viola Davis and Michael B. Jordan.

Michael won the SAG Actor Award for Male Actor in a Leading Role, and Viola presented it. As she opened the envelope, video captured her barely holding in her excitement. Before announcing his name, she said, “You are shining,” then screamed, “Michael B. Jordan!” with the kind of joy that jumped through the screen.

In that moment, she was us. We were her.

Michael’s reaction was just as powerful. When he took the stage, he thanked his mother, whom he has honored by bringing as his date to several major A-list events. He told the audience about them driving across “the bridge” for auditions, about not having money for parking, and about sacrifice.

Michael’s speech was a reminder of how much many of us go through when chasing a dream — and of the sacrifices our loved ones make along the way. Sacrifice and perseverance are part of what keep our culture strong. Hearing him share that story while being recognized made the moment everything we needed to see.

Teyana Taylor And Rue Rose Steal The Carpet

Another viral-for-the-culture moment was courtesy of Teyana Taylor and her daughter, Rue Rose. The two took over the red carpet and shut it down.

Teyana always works a carpet. Sis’ body is tea. Her style never misses. Her glam stays at 100. And this award season, she’s been on fire. But this time she did not work the carpet alone.

Rue Rose joined her for interviews, posed beside her, and even fixed her mom’s dress to make sure the photos were perfect. She also sang her own rendition of a song from Frozen for Entertainment Tonight while cameras flashed. The mother-daughter energy was unmatched.

Teyana does not play about her family. She balances motherhood, acting, and multiple projects flawlessly. Seeing the two of them share that red carpet felt like a moment for both Teyana and Rue Rose. And let’s be clear, Rue Rose is already working on her icon status. We were like proud aunties watching her grow up right before our very eyes.

Moments like these are why we unapologetically root for everybody Black and celebrate what makes us us.

See more standout moments from the red carpet – especially our full red carpet rundown – here.

The 2026 SAG Actor Awards Gave Us Cultural Moments We’ll Never Forget was originally published on hellobeautiful.com