WWE Star Jade Cargill’s Pink & Green Chicago Fashion Look Is Everything

Jade Cargill commands attention with her bold fashion choices and confident attitude

Jade balances many roles as a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and professional wrestler

Jade's journey from psychology to WWE showcases her versatility and resilience

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill had Chicago on lock this week in pink and green.

The powerhouse wrestler recently stepped out in the Windy City, serving fabulous fits and a fierce attitude that made everybody pay attention. From courtside at the Chicago Bulls game on February 24 to posing in the stands with her championship belt in hand, Jade commanded every camera in the arena.



She also stopped by a local Black-owned coffee shop for matcha. Matcha is having a major moment right now. It has us all in a chokehold. And lucky for Jade, it was the perfect drink to match her outfit. Talk about Instagram aesthetic!

Jade also visited the international headquarters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, a sisterhood she’s been part of since 2012. Her outfit reflected her love for her Sorors in the most stylish way.





She rocked an over-the-top pink-and-green fur coat with a bold striped pattern by FGM Bespoke. Jade layered over a light pink dress with an asymmetric hem trimmed in green and white. She topped off the look with crisp white pumps and a white-and-nude manicure.

And of course her beauty was flawless. The ringmaster rocked a platinum-blonde bob with a buss-down middle part and a sharp cut. was center-parted and sharp.

No, Sports Entertainment Was Not On Her Post-College Bingo Card, Now She Balances Much More

Before WWE, Jade thought her future would be in psychology. No, sports entertainment was not on her life bingo card. After college, she pursued a career in child psychology and earned a master’s degree, inspired by a mentor who worked with children.

Now, her life is much more than that. Like many Black women, she wears many hats, flawlessly, balancing life as a mother, a wife, and an entrepreneur. She even owns an Atlanta sports team on top of being one of WWE’s most recognizable and fierce faces.

There aren’t many Black women holding her title the way she is — confidently and unapologetically. And we are here for it. She shows up on red carpets, in arenas, and on our timelines and takes over.

And on top of that, Sis’ body is tea. Her abs are sculpted to the gawds. Her waist is permanently snatched. And the sorority girl’s curves are curving. Her body alone makes us want to do better every time we see her.



Jade Cargill isn’t just taking over Chicago. She continues to reign over the WWE while inspiring her sorority sisters and Black women along the way.

And of course she’s doing it her way, dripped in pink and green.

