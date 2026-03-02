Bernarr views his Grammy win as a validation, empowering him to stay true to himself.

Bernarr brings queer joy and visibility to traditionally masculine spaces, challenging norms.

Bernarr recognizes his growing influence and wants to make his community proud.

Fresh off his first Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album, Durand Bernarr is stepping into a new chapter of his career with the confidence of an artist who knows exactly who he is and the impact that comes with it.

When asked what it feels like to officially add “Grammy winner” to his name, Bernarr summed up the moment with a phrase that captures both the humor and the reality of his current whirlwind.

“It feels like yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” he told BOSSIP’s Lauryn Bass. “That’s the best way I can describe it, because there’s too much going on right now. I can’t sit still and be alone with my thoughts.”

Moving The Genre Forward While Honoring Its Roots

Winning in the Progressive R&B category carries a specific meaning for Bernarr, who views the label less as a box and more as a direction.

“It means moving forward, figuring out what other ways that we can tell a story in a specific genre, while also still respecting the foundation that has been laid, and then where we can take it,” he explained. “It’s kind of like a passing of the baton. So yeah, moving forward.”

The win brought both emotional relief and a shift in how he sees his own place in the industry.

“I did have a little bit of relief validation, like, ‘Oh wow. This can happen. This is a reality,’” Bernarr said. “And it also did shift, because I’m seeing the beauty in me being myself, me staying true to myself, finding ways to hone that and tailor it so that it is me, and that made room for me.” Source: Maya Imani / @mayaiman

Reflecting on his journey, he added that his path into the industry has never felt traditional.

“I literally came through the back door of the industry. I genuinely feel like I came bust through the back door,” he said. “But I also had keys, I just wasn’t using them at the same time. But this time I was like, ‘No, I got something for y’all.’ I just used my foot.”

Bringing Queer Artistry Into Traditionally Masculine Spaces

Bernarr recently performed at GLAAD’s A Night of Pride during football’s biggest weekend, a cultural space often associated with traditional masculinity. For the singer, showing up authentically in that arena is non-negotiable.

“It feels like it’s one of those, like, ‘Who gonna check me?’ Like I’m here,” he said. “I’m going to make noise. I’m not here to shy away from anything I’m feeling. I’m full of joy. I’m full of audacity. And I’m here to share that.”

While he recognizes that visibility does not mean universal acceptance, he remains focused on representing in the best way he can.

“I also understand that everything isn’t for everybody. However, if I’m going to represent, then I’m going to represent the best way that I can.”

When asked about LGBTQ inclusion in sports spaces, Bernarr leaned into humor while imagining what that visibility could look like.

“Could you imagine two Judys being sportscasters? Because I would love to do it,” he joked. “Just make sure we got our french toast and mimosas. Oh look at him throwing that ball. You better catch it. He missed it. Yep. You know, I don’t miss no bass, child. It’ll be funny.”

Aligning With Brands That Show Up For The Community

His partnership with Smirnoff for the event felt natural, he said, because of the company’s longstanding support for LGBTQ audiences.

“First and foremost, Smirnoff has always provided a good time at the club,” Bernarr said with a laugh. “Especially when I’m feeling the mood for a little bit of vodka. A little screwdriver, if you’re nasty. But also that they have been very supportive of the LGBTQ plus community. To be aligned with a business that is also considering us is important.”

Balancing Authenticity With Responsibility

While Bernarr initially focused solely on being himself as an artist, he now recognizes the broader influence he carries.

“When I first started, it was important that I focus on myself,” he said. “Now I see that there is a responsibility for me, because my voice and the things that I say hold weight.”

He pointed to his NPR Tiny Desk performance as a moment that revealed how his visibility can inspire others.

“When I did Tiny Desk, it was about me. But afterwards, it was about everyone else that looks like me, that acts like me, that’s like, ‘Wow, if he can do that, so can I.’”

That realization shapes how he approaches his platform today.

“I want to make my people proud,” he said. “I want to make people who have felt the things that I felt proud, and to see that there is peace of mind on the other side of what it is that you’re going through.”

What Queer Joy Looks Like And What Comes Next

For Bernarr, queer joy is not abstract. It is visible, embodied, and already on display.

Now, with a Grammy secured and his visibility growing, Bernarr says the immediate future is both busy and well-deserved.

“A nap,” he joked when asked what is next. “I mean, I’m already gonna be here and there and everywhere. Talk shows, podcasts, interviews. It’s coming down the pipeline. I’m looking forward to the world knowing what I know, and that is, I’m amazing.” This Grammy moment is not just for Bernarr, but for all R&B lovers who are excited for the genre’s future. With joy leading the way, Bernarr’s next chapter looks bold, brilliant and unmistakably his. Rich Polk Rich Polk Rich Polk Rich Polk Rich Polk Rich Polk

