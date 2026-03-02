Listen Live
Trevor Jackson Brings “Friend of a Friend” to Life on BET Amplified

Trevor Jackson is keeping it real and relatable with his latest live performance of “Friend of a Friend” for BET’s #BETAmplified series.

Published on March 2, 2026

SCAD TVFEST 2023 – “grown-ish”
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

With over 9.4K views and counting, the performance has fans talking for one simple reason: we have all heard that line before.

Because why is it always a “friend of a friend”?

In true Trevor Jackson fashion, the singer leans into the emotional tension of the record. The track captures that all too familiar back and forth that happens when explanations start sounding repetitive. You know the feeling. When the details do not quite add up. When the same situation needs to be explained more than once. When “it’s nothing” somehow keeps turning into something.

Trevor’s live vocals add another layer to the storytelling. Stripped down and smooth, the performance highlights his vocal control while letting the lyrics do the heavy lifting. There is vulnerability in the delivery, but also a quiet confidence. He knows exactly what story he is telling.

The #BETAmplified platform continues to spotlight artists who know how to blend performance with real emotion, and Trevor Jackson fits right into that lane. Whether you are watching for the vocals, the vibes, or because you have personally dealt with a “friend of a friend” situation, this one hits home.

Tap in with the full performance and let us know in the comments. Have you ever heard that excuse before?

Stay locked in with WTLC for more music moments, live performances, and cultural conversations.

Trevor Jackson Brings “Friend of a Friend” to Life on BET Amplified was originally published on wtlcfm.com

