Burger King Tests AI Headsets to Monitor Customer Service

Burger King Tests AI Headsets to Monitor Customer Service and Streamline Operations

Published on February 27, 2026

Burger King's Parent Company Restaurant Brands International Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings
Burger King is piloting a new AI-powered headset system, named “Patty,” designed to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. Currently being tested in 500 U.S. locations, the headsets are part of the BK Assistant platform, which integrates artificial intelligence into various aspects of restaurant management. Patty can assist employees with tasks like meal preparation, inventory updates, and equipment maintenance while also monitoring interactions with customers for key phrases such as “welcome,” “please,” and “thank you.”

The AI system aims to serve as a coaching tool rather than a surveillance mechanism, according to Burger King. “It’s not about scoring individuals or enforcing scripts. It’s about reinforcing great hospitality and giving managers helpful, real-time insights so they can recognize their teams more effectively,” the company stated. In addition to tracking customer service interactions, Patty can alert managers to low inventory levels or maintenance needs, ensuring smoother operations. This initiative is part of a broader trend in the fast-food industry, with companies like McDonald’s and Wendy’s also exploring AI technologies to improve efficiency and customer experience.

