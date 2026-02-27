New Music Fridays 2026: Juvenile, Bruno Mars, Domani & More Release, Vol. 5

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Another Friday means more new releases to check out. This week has a little bit for all music fans, with major albums in hip-hop, R&B and pop.

Related: T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Rapper Juvenile heard the fans and gave us a major collab with Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion, giving us another anthem to dance to.

After a decade, Bruno Mars released another solo album today with The Romantic, a nine-track album produced by the singer and D’Mile.

Foggieraw comes out swinging with his debut album, featuring major heavy hitters like Ari Lennox, John Legend, Larry June and more.

After releasing a fire diss in response to 50 Cent, T.I.’s son and rap star Domani releases a mixtape.

Keep scrolling for other music releases this week to add to your playlists.