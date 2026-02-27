Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Fans are freaking out after the Wayans’ Scary Movie 6 leaked online and broke the internet.

Overnight on Feb. 26, a leaked trailer of the horror parody franchise spread like wildfire across social media. The sequel comes 13 years after Scary Movie 5.

What made the leak more authentic was that it was filmed during a theatre showing, catching live audience reactions to the trailer. And from the sounds and looks of it, it is bound to leave fans in hysterics.

In the leaked teaser, fans spotted popular horror movie releases that the movie will parody. Including Sinners, Ma, Scream, Get Out, A Quiet Place, M3GAN, Nope, and more.

On Instagram, Marlon Wayans posted a video of him in the theatre watching the teaser among the audience, which is being shown ahead of Scream 7.

“Just Bootlegged my own Movie Trailer! WE’RE BACK!!!!”, he posted in the caption.

Per Geo TV, an insider revealed the first trailer for the film is set to drop online on Monday, March 2.

According to Deadline, the majority of the main cast are returning, including Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and Cheri Oteri.

“We just want to make everybody laugh, and we don’t care if you’re sensitive. Even sensitive people need to laugh at themselves,” Marlon said in a previous interview about the film.

Scary Movie 6 is set to release in theatres on June 12.

'Scary Movie 6' Leak: 'M3GAN', 'Sinners', 'Get Out' & More Among Spoofs was originally published on hiphopnc.com