Listen Live
Close
News

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

OkayPlayer has announced that The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will return for Season 4.

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season
Source: OkayPlayer / The Almanac Of Rap

OkayPlayer has announced that The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will return for Season 4.

Hosted by rapper, DJ, and producer Donwill, the series spotlights every era of Hip-Hop culture. Over the course of three seasons, the Donwill’s podcast has earned two Webby Awards while providing a platform for legends to share untold stories and cultural gems.

With three packed seasons already in the books, Season 4 is shaping up to raise the bar even higher. The upcoming guest list includes heavy hitters like Bun B, Raekwon, Havoc, 9th Wonder, Reuben Vincent, and LaRussell, among others.

The Season 4 premiere featured Cupid, who helped introduce a new segment titled “The Playback.” The segment allows guests to spotlight an album or song they feel has been overlooked. Cupid used the moment to highlight Static Major’s contribution to Playa’s self-titled album.

“Static Major is one of my favorite artists, theirs an album by a group called Playa who two of the members are now with Dru Hill. Ima say it on camera because that’s like one of my favorite artists, I feel like they had a one and done album, I think Static Major was one of the coldest with the pen. That Playa album has to be one of the most overlooked R&B albums ever made.”

If the first episode is any indication, Season 4 of The Almanac Of Rap Podcast will be one for the books.

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Trending
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Flavor Flav Is Planning A Celebration For USA’s Women’s Hockey Team After Snubbing Trump’s Invite

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Most Mispronounced Words

Celebrities Visit Broadway - November 2021
1:10
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Todd Tucker Divorce and Prenup Drama

23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Reach Media - Syndicated| We Them Ones Contest | 2026-02-06
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close