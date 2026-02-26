Let The Countdown Begin Bub: 'Marvel's Wolverine' Finally Gets A Release Date

Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine

We now know when Wolverine will sink his adamantium claws into our PS5 consoles.

Tuesday, Insomniac Games announced that its next superhero game, Marvel’s Wolverine, will arrive on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles September 15.

The game’s release date is the latest information on the highly anticipated game announced back in 2021, which will see players take control of the popular X-Men member.

The road to this point was a long one: from the first teaser of the game years ago, to that unfortunate leak, and finally the first trailer, giving us our first real look at what Insomniac Games is cooking with another Marvel character not named Spider-Man, and leaving us with a 2026 release window.

We also learned about the game’s plot:

In this original story, Wolverine is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. His search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the many Marvel-themed video games coming to consoles. There is still Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Marvel’s Blade, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra on the way, and an Iron Man game, for which we still haven’t seen any gameplay footage from that title.

It’s a damn shame that the standalone Black Panther game was cancelled.

