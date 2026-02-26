Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

57th NAACP Image Awards Announces All Star Presenter Lineup

The 57th NAACP Image Awards is bringing major star power to the stage this year with an impressive lineup of presenters set to appear during the live broadcast on February 28, 2026.

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

57th NAACP Image Awards Announces All Star Presenter Lineup

The 57th NAACP Image Awards is bringing major star power to the stage this year with an impressive lineup of presenters set to appear during the live broadcast on February 28, 2026.

Presented by the NAACP, the annual ceremony honors excellence in film, television, music, and culture and the presenters alone reflect the depth and range of Black talent across industries.

Taking the stage this year:

  • Halle Bailey
  • Regé-Jean Page
  • Regina Hall
  • Sterling K. Brown
  • Ryan Coogler
  • Janelle James
  • Delroy Lindo
  • Nicole Beharie
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Miles Caton
  • Ryan Michelle Bathe
  • The cast of Sistas

From award winning actors and acclaimed directors to rising stars and fan favorites, this year’s presenters represent multiple generations of Black excellence.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, CBS, and Paramount Network.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more updates as we celebrate another powerful night honoring the culture.

RELATED: 5 Historic NAACP Moments That Changed America

57th NAACP Image Awards Announces All Star Presenter Lineup was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Trending
17 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Celebrities Visit Broadway - November 2021
1:10
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Todd Tucker Divorce and Prenup Drama

23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

‘Black People Are Not Apes’ Is Not A Political Strategy

Reach Media - Syndicated| We Them Ones Contest | 2026-02-06
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close