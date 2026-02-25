Listen Live
Close
News

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA: 'We're Sorry For This Mistake'

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Economy And Business In Poland
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Google has issued an apology after a news notification about the BAFTA Film Awards incident included the N-Word.

The alert invited users to read an article from The Hollywood Reporter, following the link the alert invited readers to “see more on…” followed by the N-Word.

RELATED: ‘Sinners’ Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls John Davidson’s N-Word Tic ‘Almost Impossible’

According to Newsweek, a spokesperson with Google sent out a statement that said: “We’re deeply sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

The notification was screenshotted across social media.

This notification follows an incident at the BAFTA Film Awards where Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who sat in the audience of the awards, shouted the N-word when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo appeared on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

The incident has sparked debate across social media, even with some accusing Davidson of racism.

The BBC, where the award show was broadcast, has since issued an apology for not editing out the racial show in the coverage of the show.

N-Word Shown On Google News Alert About BAFTA: 'We're Sorry For This Mistake' was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Trending
8 Items
Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Teddy Riley Apologizes After Backlash Over R. Kelly Comments

2 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Scent Chemistry: The Secret To Layering Perfumes Like A Pro

17 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Finally Addresses Jaylen Brown's Comments About Bronny's NBA Skills

Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close