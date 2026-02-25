Listen Live
Close
News

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

A viral video shows Whataburger employees fighting back after a man allegedly attacked a worker behind the counter.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Whataburger Logo
Source: n/a / Whataburger

At a Whataburger in Paris, Texas, a viral video was captured of an employee putting a beatdown on an attacker behind the counter using kitchen equipment. 

TRENDING: Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

A witness by the name of Billy Jones was casually eating at the Waterburger located on North Main Street when he said a man wearing all black entered the building and began attacking a worker.

Jones says that another employee hit the man in the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground. The witness, Jones, began recording as the manager continuously struck the attacker with a trashcan. In the suspect’s recording, you can hear other employees shouting for someone to press the panic button. 

TRENDING: Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballot

Eventually, the suspect left the building, and workers called 911.

What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Trending
8 Items
Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Teddy Riley Apologizes After Backlash Over R. Kelly Comments

2 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Scent Chemistry: The Secret To Layering Perfumes Like A Pro

17 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Finally Addresses Jaylen Brown's Comments About Bronny's NBA Skills

Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close