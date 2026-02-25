Taco Bell is hosting a one-night-only entertainment event with celebrity appearances and menu previews.

The event will feature a star-studded guest list including Doja Cat, Davante Adams, and Vince Staples as host.

Fans can access exclusive deals and giveaways by streaming the event on Peacock.

Taco Bell always goes big for their beloved annual Live Más LIVE, and this year is no exception.

The fast-food giant is bringing its most ambitious showcase yet to life with Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium, a one-night-only event taking over the Hollywood Palladium on March 10. The show will be hosted by Vince Staples and will stream exclusively on Peacock, packed with surprises and special guests appearances from other celebs.

You can think of it as Taco Bell’s version of a Hollywood premiere: Part concert, part comedy show, part menu reveal, and fully designed to feel more like a party than a press event.

A Menu Reveal, But Make It A Variety Show

Instead of a traditional product launch, Taco Bell is turning its annual Live Más LIVE event into a full-blown entertainment special. The night will blend music, comedy, celebrity appearances, and surprise moments as the brand previews the menu innovations coming in 2026.

More than 20 new items are expected to be revealed, ranging from saucy and crispy creations to nostalgic throwbacks and never-before-seen formats—all wrapped in what Taco Bell calls a “spontaneous, witty, and unpredictable” showcase.

Star-Studded Guest List

Adding to the hype, the event will feature appearances from a long list of headline-making names, including:

Ariana Madix

Benson Boone

Doja Cat

Davante Adams

Anderson .Paak (appearing as DJ Pee .Wee)

Myke Towers

Yeat

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! The goal is to pack the Palladium with fans, creators, and celebrities to create an “electric atmosphere” that matches Taco Bell’s over-the-top energy.

Vince Staples Is All In

Vince Staples, a proud Southern California native, says the partnership feels personal.

“Taco Bell has some of the most passionate fan bases and I’ve been a fan of the brand since I was young,” he said in a press release. “I’m excited to partner with them on something that feels true to who they are and how people actually connect with their brand.”

Plus, we all know Vince is a full-time funnyman outside of his music career, so he’s bound to have some hosting tricks up his sleeve.

How Fans Can Get In (Or Watch From Home)

For fans in the Los Angeles area, Taco Bell Rewards members will have a shot at scoring limited free tickets. Eligible members should watch for an email invitation starting February 24. For everyone else, the show premieres March 10 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Peacock.

There’s also a streaming perk: From March 3–10, Taco Bell Rewards members who opt into emails (or join during that window) can unlock a free one-month Peacock Select subscription through the Taco Bell app.

Food Deals And Fan Giveaways

Watching at home? Taco Bell wants you eating along.

On March 10, viewers can unlock app-exclusive offers, including:

$1 delivery fee on orders of $20+ (with code LIVEMASLIVE26, limited to the first 10,000 members)

A chance to win one of 300 signed talent posters

Additional surprise drops throughout the day

Why Live Más LIVE Matters

Live Más LIVE first launched in 2024 as a tech-forward keynote aimed at shaking up the fast-food industry. Since then, it’s become Taco Bell’s annual launchpad for viral hits like the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Baja Blast Pie.

Now, in its third year, the event is fully leaning into entertainment, planning for their most grandiose display yet.

“Live Más LIVE is our way of co-creating with fans,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Brand Officer. “This year, we’re taking that shared energy and building our boldest and most distinct brand moment yet—unexpected, unhinged and undeniably memorable.”

See you then!

