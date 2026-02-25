Listen Live
Close
News

Isaac Hayes' Family Settles Trump Lawsuit Over

Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Academy Award Winner For 'Shaft'
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of the renowned soul singer Isaac Hayes following a legal battle over the alleged unauthorized use of his song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

Hayes’ estate filed the lawsuit in August 2024, alleging that the Trump campaign used the song in his videos and campaign appearances 133 times between 2020 and 2024.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” the singer’s son, Isaac Hayes III, said in a statement on social media Monday, “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

Hayes died in 2008 at the age of 65 and co-wrote “Hold On, I’m Coming” for the soul hit duo Sam and Dave.

This is not the first time that Trump has used unauthorized music from artists in his campaigns. Hayes’ family joins a list of other artists who demanded he stop using their music, including Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Prince’s estate, Sinéad O Connor’s estate, and more.

Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles Lawsuit With Trump Over Use of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ was originally published on foxync.com

Trending
8 Items
Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Teddy Riley Apologizes After Backlash Over R. Kelly Comments

2 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Scent Chemistry: The Secret To Layering Perfumes Like A Pro

17 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Finally Addresses Jaylen Brown's Comments About Bronny's NBA Skills

Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close