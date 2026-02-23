Listen Live
Olympics

Let The Films Begin! 20 Olympics-Inspired Movies We Love

Been enjoying the Winter Games so far? Take a look at 20 films that will keep your lore for The Olympics alive.

Published on February 23, 2026

Will Smith "Ali" Movie Set
Peter Brandt

We hope everyone has been enjoying the 2026 Olympic Winter Games from wherever you’re tuning in from across the world. As the competition comes to a close this weekend, we already know you’ll still be in the thralls of Olympics mania.

That’s why we went along and threw together a list of classic movies inspired by the Olympic Games, be it a biopic or your favorite fictional-yet-funny sports flick on the subject.

RELATED: Winter Olympics – Black Athletes To Watch At Milano Cortina 2026

Outside of showcasing exemplary examples of athleticism for an entire month — Black History Month to boot! — the true Olympic Games lore really comes from the sense of inspiration you get just from watching your country excel. It’s a similar feeling to watching a feature film on the topic, especially if it leans more towards the biopic category. Those specifically (when done right!) tend to give a deeper look behind the gold, silver and bronze-bearing champions who we only think we love. Many will never forget the powerful performance that Will Smith brought to the role of Ali (seen above), depicting the true story of the titular late boxing icon who himself became a breakout star at the young age of 18 after winning a gold medal during the Summer Olympics of 1960.

At the same time though, we will always appreciate the acting chops of Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis and Malik Yoba for making us really believe in the bobsledding skills of Derice, Sanka, Junior and Yul, respectively — major props as well to Irv as depicted by the late John Candy, of course! It’s a reminder overall to dream big, go for your own personal gold and always carry yourself like a champion regardless of your current character.

As Milano Cortina 2026 comes to a close, take a look at these 20 films based on The Olympics that we think you’ll get a kick out of. Or a throw. Maybe even a shot put. Your call:


Downhill Racer (1969)


Ice Castles (1978)


Chariots Of Fire (1981)


The Cutting Edge (1992)


Cool Runnings (1993)


D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)


Without Limits (1998)


Ali (2001)

Miracle (2004)


Munich (2005)


Blades Of Glory (2007)


The Gabby Douglas Story (2014)


Foxcatcher (2014)


Unbroken (2014)


Eddie the Eagle (2016)


Race (2016)


I, Tonya (2017)


The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (2018)


Big George Foreman (2023)


The Fire Inside (2024)

Let The Films Begin! 20 Olympics-Inspired Movies We Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

