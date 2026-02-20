Listen Live
The Sexiest Red Carpet Slays By Eva Marcille Through The Years

Eva Marcille’s Sexiest Red Carpet Slays Through The Years

There is something about Eva Marcille that always translates on a red carpet. Check out her best red carpet slays throughout the years.

Published on February 20, 2026

  • Her signature looks balance glamour and edge, celebrating her curves and beauty.
eva-marcille-sexiest-red-carpet-photos
Source: Variety / Getty

There is something about Eva Marcille that always translates on a red carpet. Though Netflix’s Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model docuseries hasn’t received much positive response, it has fans thinking about their favorites from each cycle. Check out Eva Marcille’s best red carpet slays throughout the years.

Maybe it is the model training. Maybe it is the confidence that comes from surviving reality television and turning it into a two-decade career. Or maybe it is simply that Eva Marcille understands fashion in a way that feels effortless but intentional every single time she steps in front of a camera.

The former America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) winner has been back in the headlines recently after responding to Netflix’s new docuseries revisiting the franchise’s legacy. In an interview with People, Marcille admitted she was stunned by the revelations.

“I was gobsmacked,” she said, explaining that she had no idea about some of the behind-the-scenes controversies that surfaced in the documentary.

While the documentary has sparked renewed conversation about the show’s impact, Marcille’s career has extended far beyond her Cycle 3 win. From her acting roles in projects like All the Queen’s Men to her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she has built a multifaceted brand. And through every era, she’s continued to eat up a red carpet with her unforgettable presence.

As a petite Black model who was once told the industry had no space for someone her height, Marcille has made fashion moments her signature. She embraces bold silhouettes, plunging necklines, sheer panels, dramatic trains, and body-hugging gowns that celebrate her curves. Designers have long recognized her ability to bring life to their pieces, and photographers know she will always give them poses worth capturing.

Over the years, she has mastered the art of the sexy red carpet look without sacrificing sophistication. Whether she is attending the BET Awards or walking into a movie premiere, Marcille understands how to balance glamour with edge. Her beauty often complements the drama, with sleek pixie cuts, voluminous curls, or bold makeup choices that frame her features perfectly.

Let’s revisit some of Eva Marcille’s sexiest red carpet looks over the years. Each moment is a reminder that her fashion evolution continues to unfold and that she still knows exactly how to command a room.

Eva Marcille’s Sexiest Red Carpet Looks

BET Awards 2019

eva-marcille-sexiest-red-carpet-photos
Source: Liliane Lathan / Getty

Marcille glowed in a soft blush-pink gown with a dramatic thigh-high slit that revealed her stunning legs. Radiating confidence and maternal beauty, she proudly showcased her baby bump while serving effortless glamour on the carpet.

NAACP Image Awards

eva-marcille-sexiest-red-carpet-photos
Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

At the NAACP Image Awards, Marcille stunned in a breathtaking blue lace gown that hugged her figure in all the right places. The intricate detailing added texture and romance, while the fitted silhouette amplified her model frame and effortless poise. She can command attention with elegance just as easily as she can with edge.

Essence Black Women in Hollywood

eva-marcille-sexiest-red-carpet-photos
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Attending Essence’s annual celebration, Eva delivered a bold fashion moment in an Easter pink fur jacket paired with a yellow fur skirt and a sleek white bodysuit. The look was playful, luxurious, and unapologetically extra. It showed her fearless approach to style and her ability to make high fashion feel fun and personal.

2023 BET Awards

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eva stepped out in fierce leopard-print pants paired with a coordinating bra top and reminded everyone that she knows how to shut down a carpet without even trying. The high-waisted silhouette elongated her frame, while the cropped top showcased her toned midriff, striking a perfect balance between sultry and fashion-forward. With effortless glam and her signature model walk, she did what she always does: ate down and left no crumbs.

2022 BET Awards

2022 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Eva shimmered in a silver embellished mini dress that caught the light from every angle. The short hemline showed off her sculpted legs, while the intricate beading added texture and high-shine drama. It was playful, glamorous, and undeniably sexy.

Red Carpet For The Premiere

Los Angeles Premiere of "Nothing Like The Holidays"
Source: Christian JENTZ / Getty

This one’s a 2008 throwback, and the look is coming full circle. She kept it simple, but her face card and sleek hair were the moment.

Maxim Hot 100

The 2016 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Red Carpet
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We love this bodycon dress. The color suits her skin perfectly and she mastered the classic Tyra Banks smize.

MTV Video Music Awards

USA - 2010 MTV Video Music Awards - arrivals
Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

This look screams top model. It’s bold, extravagant and fit for the occasion. Love.

Grammy Awards

USA - 2006 GRAMMY�� Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

She serves such an effortless slay. Since fans first met her on ANTM, her confidence continues to grow on and off the carpet.

Chic & Still Sexy

46th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

She never has to do too much to achieve a good red carpet slay. This black bralette and ombre black-and-blue tulle skirt made the perfect pair for this red carpet look.

Through every appearance, Eva Marcille reminds us that her runway roots run deep and that sexy style, when done right, never goes out of fashion.

