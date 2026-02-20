Listen Live
Close
News

JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

JAY-Z, always patently in control of his namesake and legacy, made a sweeping change to list his stage name as JAŸ-Z on streaming platforms.

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

JAY-Z might not be as active an artist as he was during his creative rise, but it looks like Hov is making moves in the background all the same. Across social media platforms, JAY-Z has changed his name to JAŸ-Z, and the reasoning behind the switch isn’t known.

For eagle-eyed fans of the Brooklyn superstar, they will recall that Jay’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, featured the umlaut atop the Y in his name. Since the classic album will be turning 30 this summer, perhaps this is a sign of a repackaged release or other plans.

Jay’s last full-length release was 4:44 in 2017, followed by his joint album, Everything Is Love, with his wife, Beyoncé, as The Carters the following year. The rapper and mogul has altered the stylization several times over the course of his three-decade career, but the reclusive lyricist has kept his motives for the changes close to the vest.

We also got to hear Jay on both DJ Khaled’s “God Did” and Pusha T’s “Neck and Wrist” in recent years, showing that the pen is still as sharp as ever. Hov also did some heavy lifting on Jay Electronica’s debut studio album, A Written Testimony, in 2020.

If Jay-Z, excuse us, JAŸ-Z, is plotting a return to music, it’d be a welcome sight considering many of Hov’s peers, including Nas, Clipse, Juice Crew, and other rappers of earlier eras, are still releasing quality music.

Photo: Getty

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Trending
18 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Opinion  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Jesse Jackson’s Campaigns Offer Blueprint For Defeating US Extremism

Reach Media - Syndicated| We Them Ones Contest | 2026-02-06
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Judge Orders Restoration Of Slavery Exhibits Trump Administration Removed From National Park In Philadelphia

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Cam Newton’s ‘106 & Sports’ Canceled After 8 Episodes

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close