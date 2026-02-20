Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 132

Thirst trap o’clock!

Source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by NBA All-Star Valentine’s weekend, Klay Thompson surprising Megan Thee Stallion with a baby blue bentley for her birthday, caked up Cardi revealing plans to remove more of her copious cakes, Fantasia slamming her ‘donor’ dad for claiming her husband stole money from her, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with newly engaged baddie Jordyn Woods making her return to the series after stunning during NBA All-Star weekend in LA.

The longtime loves announced their engagement on Christmas with a post featuring the NY Knicks star down on bended knee in a winter wonderland.

KAT and Jordyn went Instagram official in September 2020 after being friends for several years.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people, and just became friends,” KAT previously said on Jordyn’s Regular-ish IG series. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

According to KAT, the turning point came in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life globally and pushed them to define what they truly meant to each other.

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” she said. “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Kayla Nicole and Saweetie giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Victoria Monét, Angela Simmons, Bernice Burgos, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.