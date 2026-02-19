Sip With Pride: 7 Black-Owned Wine Brands To Shop For National Drink Wine Day

Source: skynesher / Getty

Nothing says R&R after a long day like indulging in a glass of wine. It relaxes your mind, helps you channel your inner zen, and it feels good going down. Some studies suggest that moderate wine consumption (about ½ to 1 glass a day) may offer heart health benefits, from supporting healthy blood pressure levels to promoting circulation. So yes, alcohol in moderation. And with National Drink Wine Day upon us, now is the perfect time to uncork a bottle.

As Black people continue to sprinkle our magic on everything we touch, the wine industry is no exception. From family-owned vineyards to celebrity-backed labels, our footprint in the wine industry continues to expand. These business owners are proving that when vision aligns with intentionality, anything is possible.

With Black History Month in full swing, now is the perfect time to use your coins wisely. From Issa Rae’s sparkling white wine to Love Cork Screw’s award-winning lineup, here are seven Black-owned wine brands to shop. Prepare to toast to excellence and sip with pride.

All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.