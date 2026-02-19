23 & Unstoppable — Angel Reese Crowned One Of Chicago’s 50 Most Powerful People

Source: Josh Chadwick / Getty

Angel Reese’s influence can no longer be measured by box scores alone. The Chicago Sky forward is shaping culture, commanding headlines, and now earning recognition as one of the most powerful figures in one of the nation’s most influential cities.

At just 23 years old, Reese has been named No. 22 on Chicago’s 50 Most Powerful People list. According to Chicago Magazine, the honor places her alongside business leaders, politicians, and cultural architects, reinforcing what her supporters have been saying since her rookie season. She is not just a star athlete. She’s a force to honor.

Heading into her third year with the Chicago Sky, Reese has helped drive the WNBA’s surge in visibility. Her on-court production has been matched by a steady stream of viral moments and headline-making debates, including her much-discussed rivalry with Caitlin Clark. Love her or critique her, Reese keeps the conversation going.

Her financial portfolio tells an equally compelling story. Though her WNBA salary is $81,096, her endorsement deals significantly outpace that figure. Reese has secured partnerships with Reebok, which is preparing to release her signature shoe, as well as with Amazon, PlayStation, and McDonald’s. She has graced the cover of Vogue and made history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. That crossover appeal reflects a new generation of athletes who refuse to be boxed into a single lane.

Chicago Magazine highlighted how Reese’s reach extends beyond sports. With more than five million Instagram followers and a growing YouTube audience for her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, she has built a digital empire that keeps fans locked in and critics watching.

That visibility was on full display during Valentine’s Day weekend. As reported by Yahoo Sports, Reese shared a series of poolside photos in a leopard print string bikini, holding a bouquet of red and white roses. The post reads, “more than enough.” It quickly circulated across social media, with supporters applauding her confidence and critics predictably weighing in.

Check out the post below:

Reese continues to embrace every facet of who she is. She can battle in the paint one night and dominate timelines the next. In Chicago, influence carries weight and Miss Angel Reese is carrying plenty of it.

