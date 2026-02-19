Jonathan Majors Addresses Christianity Comprehension Conundrum With NLE The Great—'I Wish Him Peace Of Mind'

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Gilbert Flores

Jonathan Majors is finally clearing the air about that befuddling Biblical blowup between him and NLE The Great, formerly known as NLE Choppa, on Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings podcast, a conversation about faith that ignited like a burning bush.

Jonathan Majors said he would be open to having another conversation with the rapper.

While appearing on BET’s For the Fellas on Feb. 17, hosted by Brian McIntosh with guests Deon Cole and Kenny Burns, the Magazine Dreams star revisited the now-viral exchange.

Around the 27:23 mark, Majors insisted his appearance on the podcast was “just work” and said he meant no harm when he told the “KO” rapper to read the Bible “again,” during their debate on the relationship between God, the father, and Jesus, the son.

Majors also revealed that he reached out to Franklin afterward, hoping to have another open dialogue with the rapper on the topic.

“[I told Franklin] we should do this again. Just pick up where we left off. That’s before I found out that [NLE] thought I had hostility towards him behind my wife,” he explained.

NLE Choppa has openly admired Meagan Good in the past. Notably, during a 2024 interview with Jason Lee, the rapper personally asked her out. While speaking with the Think Like a Man star over the phone, he invited her to dinner and said he’d love to surprise her with “roses.”

Majors, who married Good in 2025, said he had no idea about the rapper’s past comments on his wife until Good informed him.

“[The only reason] I know what he said about my wife is because my wife told me,” Majors added. “I go, ‘All right, cool.’ I married her. I’m not worried about him in that regard.”

Majors went on to keep it very diplomatic. He said he has “no comment” for the rapper but wishes him “peace of mind” and “curiosity.”

“I wish that for most people. Get a bit more curious, and don’t think you know everything, because I know I don’t know everything.” Majors said, adding, “If you want to be viral, trust me, I can make you viral.”

Majors didn’t linger on the back-and-forth for long. Later in the episode, he shifted to discussing how Meagan Good supported him following his 2023 legal troubles. In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree related to a domestic altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was sentenced in April 2024 to probation and a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program, avoiding jail time.

Reflecting on that chapter, Majors said Good helped “rebuild” him after the emotional storm.

“I’m only here because of my lord and Savior and my wife. And the lord put my partner, my life partner with me and said, “y’all bout to go through this together,” the actor shared.

He described that year as “heavy” and “dark,” adding that Meagan gave him the “gas” he needed to keep moving forward.

So What Happened After the Episode Aired?

Once the Den of Kings episode dropped, NLE The Great didn’t keep his thoughts in the prayer closet. He took to social media to vent on his tense bible moment with Majors.

In a now-deleted 2025 post obtained by The Shade Room, he wrote “READ IT AGAIN” in the caption, mimicking the star, alongside photos of himself praying, a picture with Majors, and screenshots of three Bible verses. He also reposted the image of himself and Majors to his Instagram Story with the caption, “The eyes. They never lie Chico [smirk emoji].” Subtle? Not exactly.

During an interview with TMZ that same month, NLE said he believed Majors may have entered the interview frustrated because he had publicly “complimented Meagan Good about her looks.” He claimed Majors kept trying to “wave” the Meagan drama in his face.

He also clarified his theological stance, explaining that during their debate, when he described his disdain for people who “praise the son more than the father,” referring to Jesus Christ and God, he was trying to say, “you should appreciate your brother and honor your brother, but Jesus and God should not be on the same plain.”

NLE underwent a major transformation over the summer. He shaved his head, recommitted himself to his faith, and officially changed his name from NLE Choppa to NLE The Great. Under his new moniker, he released a track titled “Messiah (Devil’s Diss)” and penned a reflective letter to his former self.

What do you think of Jonathan Majors’ response? Thoughts?

