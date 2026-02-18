Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Drake Serves Up OVO-Branded McDonald's Meal In Canada

Drake Serves Up OVO-Branded McDonald's Meal Only Available in Canada

Drake has teamed up with McDonald’s in Canada to launch “The After Meals,” a late-night–themed combo meal.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Celebrities getting their own fast-food meals first gained popularity in 2020, and not only are they coming back, but they’re heading north. Drake will be the next celebrity to collaborate with McDonald’s on a meal.

Rumors began circulating last week when posters were plastered around Toronto featuring Drake’s owl logo, with “McDonald’s” written beneath it and a message reading, “Where the Night Owls Land.” Now, “The After Meals” has landed and, like its name suggests, provides the perfect grub after a long night out.

According to iHeartRadio Canada, the meal features a choice of either a McDouble or a Junior Chicken, fries, and a blue raspberry-flavoured “Nite Sprite.” And to make it more Canadian than ever, the fries are topped with cheese curds and gravy, making it poutine.

The meal starts at $14.99, and a medium Sprite costs an additional $4.99. But, hey, at least it comes in an October’s Very Own Owl-branded cup.

It’s unclear how long the Canadian meal will last or whether it will make its way across the border, but in the past, collaborations with Travis Scott, Cardi B and Offset, Saweetie, and Mariah Carey have lasted from a few weeks to a couple of months.

Drake has also been relatively quiet in recent months, and there’s no telling if the McDonald’s deal is some part of a larger rollout. Fans have been clamoring for his forthcoming album ICEMAN, which he’s teased for months and will be his first project since last year’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR and his first solo project since For All The Dogs in 2023.

He hinted that something ICEMAN-related could be on the way soon when he posted to his Instagram stories, writing, “Oooo it’s freezing, About to be…”

See social media’s reaction to the OVO x McDonald’s meal below.

Drake Serves Up OVO-Branded McDonald's Meal Only Available in Canada was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Trending
Opinion  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Jesse Jackson’s Campaigns Offer Blueprint For Defeating American Extremism

Reach Media - Syndicated| We Them Ones Contest | 2026-02-06
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Judge Orders Restoration Of Slavery Exhibits Trump Administration Removed From National Park In Philadelphia

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Cam Newton’s '106 & Sports' Cancelled After 8 Episodes

12 Items
News  |  Keyaira Boone

11 Children's Books To Help Teach Your Little One Black History

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close