Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Russell & Ciara Wilson Level Up Their Love On Valentine's Day

The Queen & King Of Hearts! Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine’s Day

Russell & Ciara Wilson continue their dominance as everyone's relationship goals with loving Valentine's Day messages and a cute Hot Ones appearance.

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Russel Wilson & Ciara attend 15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson continued their dominance as everyone’s favorite couple this Valentine’s Day, posting loving messages to one another.

The “Level Up” singer shared a photo of herself being held by her hubby alongside photos of the gifts he got for her and their daughters. Their living room was filled with floor-to-ceiling balloons, and each lady in Russ’ life had a life-sized teddy bear of their own.

“You mean the world to me. Every day feels like Valentine’s Day with you,” Ciara said in the caption. You fill our house up with the greatest love every day! I am truly grateful for this love. Happy Valentines Day Papi @DangeRussWilson. I love you so much.” 

Of course, Papa Russ made his love for his Grammy-winning wife known, as always. He posted a photo of the two canoodling with the caption,

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine.”

Prior to the official “love day,” Ciara and Russ did a special episode of Hot Ones Versus with one another where they got into some fun questions that called for them answer or eat a spicy wing. Among the questions was whether Russell’s wedding ring or Super Bowl ring meant the most to him.

“Y’all f—ed up for this,” Russell said. “Y’all real f—ed up for this.”

He did, ultimately, decide to bypass answering and eat a wing. Smart man.

Their cute episode continued with their knowledge of one another, Russell ranking his favorite Ciara songs, and a test of the NFL champion’s catching reflexes. The Wilsons incredible chemistry was on display throughout the face-off, as well as their respective competitive sides.

In the end, it was Russell who reigned supreme, taking home the Hot Ones Versus prize, which he cheekily referred to as “the only trophy I got this year.” Aww, it’s ok, Champ!

We are always here for the Wilsons!

The post The Queen & King Of Hearts! Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine’s Day appeared first on Bossip.

The Queen & King Of Hearts! Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Their Love On Display For Valentine’s Day was originally published on bossip.com

Trending
8 Items
National  |  tethomas

These U.S. Presidents Are Rumored To Have Black In Them

Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Little Miss Stylish: Cardi B Opened Her Tour In High Couture

Business & Economy  |  Keenan Higgins

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

You Geaux, Girl! Toya Johnson-Rushing Stuns As Grand Marshal Of Celebrate Soulfully Parade At Magic Kingdom, Shares Special Moment With Fellow Bayou Beauty Princess Tiana

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Gene Simmons Gets Checked By Chuck D Over Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Jab

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close