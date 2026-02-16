I Wanna Rock…The Vote: Uncle Luke Is Running For Congress

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Luther Campbell, better known as “Uncle Luke” from the iconic rap group 2 Live Crew, is officially throwing his hat in the ring for Congress. The 65-year-old hip-hop legend and community activist announced his run for Florida’s District 20 U.S. House seat during an interview on WPLG Channel 10’s “This Week in South Florida.”

Campbell recently stepped down as the head football coach at Miami Edison High School to focus on his campaign. This isn’t his first time in politics—he ran for Miami-Dade County mayor back in 2011, finishing fourth with nearly 11% of the vote. Now, he’s back and ready to shake things up.

The District 20 seat is currently held by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who’s been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. She’s facing a 15-count federal indictment over alleged misuse of government disaster funds. While Campbell didn’t directly address her legal troubles, he made it clear that the district needs stronger leadership to tackle big issues like housing, jobs, and immigration.

“In this race, who’s going to be able to talk to [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio? Who’s going to be able to talk to Donald Trump? Me,” Campbell said, emphasizing his ability to work with people on both sides of the aisle.

Uncle Luke’s journey from rap icon to community leader is nothing short of inspiring. Back in the day, he was at the center of a national free speech battle over 2 Live Crew’s explicit lyrics. Fast forward a few decades, and he’s now a respected figure in Miami, known for his work mentoring young athletes and creating opportunities for kids in underserved neighborhoods.

“People know my history,” Campbell said. “At the same time, they know the things I’ve done in the community. They know the community outreach.”

Florida’s District 20 includes areas like Lauderhill, Belle Glade, Riviera Beach, and parts of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Campbell says he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work for the people, promising to bring real change to the district.

With his unique background and deep ties to the community, Uncle Luke’s campaign is sure to turn heads. Whether you know him as a rap pioneer or a local hero, one thing’s for sure—he’s ready to make some noise in Washington.

