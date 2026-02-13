2 Dead After South Carolina State University Shooting: Here’s What We Know

Source: SC State University/Facebook.com / SC State University/Facebook.com

A shooting at South Carolina State University on Thursday night prompted an immediate campus lockdown that remained in effect until early Friday morning, according to an update from the HBCU shared to Facebook. The lockdown began around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 after reports of gunfire at the Hugine Suites student apartment complex, according to a statement from the university. Restrictions were lifted shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, though classes were canceled for the day, WISTV noted.

The shooting occurred inside a room at the Hugine Suites residence hall. The victims’ names have not been released.

University officials confirmed that the incident occurred inside a room at the Hugine Suites residence hall. Three men were shot; one was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second later died at a hospital. The condition of the third victim was not immediately detailed. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names, and no information about a potential suspect has been made public.

South Carolina State University said it requested assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to lead the investigation. Campus police, along with officers from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, increased patrols in and around the area. Counselors were also made available to support students and staff.

Orangeburg, South Carolina, Mayor Michael C. Butler called the incident “a tragic act of violence.”

Love News? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a statement to Live 5 News, Michael C. Butler, the mayor of Orangeburg, South Carolina, released a statement expressing sorrow over the shooting incident.

“Last night our community experienced a tragic act of violence on the campus of South Carolina State University. On behalf of City Council, we are heartbroken to learn that two individuals lost their lives and one person was injured,” Mayor Butler said in part. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, the students, faculty, and the entire university community during this incredibly difficult time. Let me be clear: violence has no place in Orangeburg and it does not reflect who we are as a community. Orangeburg is a city rooted in resilience, education, faith, and unity. Moments like this test us, but they also remind us of the importance of standing together.”

Two separate shootings occurred at South Carolina State University in 2025.

The tragedy follows a previous lockdown in October 2025, when two separate shootings during homecoming weekend at South Carolina State University left one person dead and two others injured. All three victims were guests on campus and not students.

According to NBC News, one of those incidents also occurred near the Hugine Suites complex. At the time, university leadership said additional security measures had been implemented, including controlled entry points at major events, expanded camera monitoring, and strengthened emergency communication protocols.

SEE MORE:

HBCU Adds Gun-Sniffing Dog After Campus Shooting

HBCU Police Shoots Student In Campus Shootout

2 Dead After South Carolina State University Shooting: Here’s What We Know was originally published on newsone.com