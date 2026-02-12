5 Massage Oils & Butters For Your Valentine's Day Nightcap
5 Massage Oils & Butters For A Spicy Valentine’s Day Night
- Massage oils and butters enhance the romantic experience, beyond just the physical destination.
- Essential oils and butters allow you to incorporate self-care and relaxation into partner play.
- The passage recommends several massage products to create a magical Valentine's Day experience.
It’s Valentine’s Day, and the romantic night is in full swing. You and bae just enjoyed a delicious dinner and a decadent dessert. The car ride back home is filled with easy banter and smooth R&B humming in the background as you breathe in the cool hush of the night. As you head back inside, it’s time for the intimacy portion of the night. And the best way to set the mood for your nightcap is to add massage oils and butters into the mix.
For many, partner play is much more than reaching the final destination.
Connect With Your Bae This Valentine’s Day With Essential Oils & Butters
It’s a time to connect, enjoy one another, and improve your health (if you know, you know). Massage oils and butters come in clutch to not only stimulate your body’s erogenous zones, but they also allow you to add some self-care into the mix. A hydrating butter or oil is a must to relax your mind and nourish every inch of your skin.
With National Love Day on the horizon, think about getting creative. While booking a massage is a sweet gesture, we can assure you that your partner would prefer you take matters into your own hands.
If you’re ready to stock up on a few seductive essentials, you’ve come to the right place. It’s time to secure your beau’s favorite scents. In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’ve compiled a list of five massage oils and butters. These products include a mix of legacy brands and Black-owned favorites designed to make your night a magical experience.
Trust me, your boo will appreciate the effort. Happy Shopping, and of course, Happy Valentine’s Day!
All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. The Nappy Bohemian Window Seat Massage Oil Candle (White Sage + Lavender)
Plant-based and hand-poured, this two-in-one number can be used as a hot oil body treatment or a massage oil for partner play. Its main ingredients are skin-loving shea butter, coconut, and almond oils. The oil also has a floral and earthy scent that calms the mind and body.
2. Maude Burn No.2
This Maude offering features a blend of jojoba and soybean oils that soften the skin upon application and deeply nourish for the long haul. It also features scent notes of cedarwood, citrus, and pink pepper, for a spicy-meets-woody kick.
3. Santu Beauty Lima Mexicana Massage Candle
Soothing eucalyptus and earthy rosemary come together to create this luxury massage candle. Designed with ritualistic practice in mind, this candle sets out to provide warmth and comfort during self-care sessions or fun time with your beau. Plus, the vessel is crafted from artisanal ceramic jars from Morelos, Mexico, making this the ultimate keepsake.
4. Brown Sugar Babe Angel Of Mine
BSB’s Angel of Mine body oil is a crowd-pleaser for good reason. Aside from the cognac, gourmand, and vanilla scent trifecta, this Black-owned find softens and soothes skin, hydrates, firms, and increases skin elasticity, making it the gift that keeps on giving.
5. Lush Cosmetics True Romance Massage Bar
Calling all rose and jasmine lovers! Lush Cosmetics has cooked up the True Romance Massage Bar guaranteed to make your couples’ bonding sessions even more memorable. Designed to melt by the warmth of your skin, the bar itself offers sensual slip and a crafty design that effortlessly explores every crevice of your body and imparts moisture sans the greasy, sticky feel.
5 Massage Oils & Butters For A Spicy Valentine’s Day Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com